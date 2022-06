NFT Expoverse, one of the biggest blockchain expos in the world, is all set to host its pilot event in Los Angeles. Held from July 29 to 31, the event will bring blockchain influencers, artists, enthusiasts, and newbies under a single roof. Moreover, the event welcomes both industry insiders as well as outsiders to help them learn all about the Web3 space and blockchain technologies. So, let’s dive right in: What is NFT Expoverse all about?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO