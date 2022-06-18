ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thank You Very Much: A Juneteenth Comedy Show (in LA)

Located inside The Metaphor Club, Thank You Much features some of the best...

'X Factor' Star Tom Mann's Wife Dies on Wedding Day, Simon Cowell Offers Condolences

11:02 AM PT -- Simon Cowell, who served as a judge during Tom's time on the show, just released an emotional statement about Dani's death, telling TMZ, "As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him. From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time."
The Black Phone review – Ethan Hawke is eerily good in scary-clown kidnap horror

Here is a supernatural shocker that amounts to a queasy, nasty and perfectly serviceable horror-homage to Stephen King; it is in fact based on a 2004 short story by the author’s son, Joe Hill. The setting is north Denver, in the double-denim world of the late 70s, and a small town is in fear of a serial abductor nicknamed “the Grabber”, played in a gruesome mask by Ethan Hawke. He is targeting teenage boys, reportedly driving around in clown gear with black balloons in his van. Tatty, yellowing “missing” posters are accumulating on walls and gateposts and the community is normalising and internalising its fear.
PBS’s ‘A Capitol Fourth’ Will Feature ‘West Side Story’ Tribute, Salute To Lincoln Memorial’s Centennial

Click here to read the full article. This year’s A Capitol Fourth, the annual televised Independence Day concert, will feature a celebration of West Side Story‘s 65th anniversary, headlined by Chita Rivera, and a centennial salute to the Lincoln Memorial. The event, to be broadcast on PBS, will be hosted by Mickey Guyton, with performances by Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams, Gloria Gaynor, Keb’ Mo’, Emily Bear and Loren Allred with the National Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Jack Everly. Rachel Platten will do a special tribute to military heroes and their families, as she performs her song Stand By You. The...
