Juneteenth in our Neighborhood - Iowa City

uiowa.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneteenth in our Neighborhood at Mercer Park, 2701 Bradford Drive, Iowa City. Johnson County Social Services and...

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 1

98.1 KHAK

List of 2022 Firework Displays in Eastern Iowa

It's almost that time of the year once again! July 4th and firework displays are on the way, and patriotism will reach its peak here in Iowa in just a couple of weeks. If it's anything like what I've seen in small town over the entirety of my life, it will largely look like this:
IOWA STATE
uiowa.edu

Iowa City MSW Information Session

Please join us via Zoom for an info session to learn more about earning your MSW degree on our main University of Iowa campus in Iowa City. Contact our Admissions Office directly with any questions or requests:. 319-335-1250. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events....
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Community School District to purchase Tyler Building on ACT campus

Iowa City Community School District leaders unanimously approved a purchase agreement for the Tyler Building on the ACT campus in Iowa City at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. The space would house the district’s learning staff for their preschool through 12th grade online academy, district professional development, and district...
IOWA CITY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Manchester sees whitewater park as huge success

MANCHESTER — Over the past several years, Jeff Phillips has seen a stretch of river that flows through downtown Manchester change dramatically. The Manchester resident started fishing in the Maquoketa River before city leaders transformed a more-than-800-foot stretch of water into a community attraction that draws swimmers, tubers, kayakers and anglers from across the region and even the country.
MANCHESTER, MN
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an eastern Iowa gun shop has concerns about proposed Red Flag Laws. Red Flag laws allow people to petition the courts to keep firearms out of the hands of people they believe are dangerous to themselves or others. Nineteen states, and Washington, D.C. have Red Flag Laws in place, but Iowa doesn’t. It’s been a hot topic because of the recent rash of shootings across the country.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

One Missing After Grain Bin Collapses In Eastern Iowa

Search and rescue efforts are underway at the scene of a grain bin that collapsed in Eastern Iowa. At around 8 am Tuesday morning, dispatchers received a call about a grain bin that collapsed in Yarmouth, Iowa, 20 miles east of Mount Pleasant. In an article in KCRG, a bystander says two guys were working at the grain elevator when the collapse happened around 7:45 am. One of the men made it out, but the other was missing.
YARMOUTH, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Look at Cedar Rapids Balloon Glow 2022 [GALLERY]

This weekend, the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival hosted one of the biggest events of the summer! Balloon Glow was held on Saturday night at Jones Park, which was a new venue for the event. The new space allowed for more people and more balloons!. I don't think we could've asked...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Woman who opened fire in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight-inch pipe on Saturday night. Iowa democrats hope changes to caucuses will keep 'first in the nation' status. Updated: 7 hours ago. Iowa Democrats hope the big changes they make to their caucuses will keep the state's...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids firefighters rescue kitten trapped in a pipe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight-inch pipe on Saturday night. The fire department posted photos of the rescue efforts on its Facebook page on Monday. “Some days you run into a burning building, some days you save...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
97X

How Many Pets Can You Legally Own in the Quad Cities?

We all love our furry kids and pet parents everywhere have asked the question: how many pets can I have?. I recently (unexpectedly) got a second cat, which puts me at my apartment's limit on pets. However, the Quad Cities all have different rules when it comes to how many pets you can legally own. To save you the Google, I rounded up what you can expect in Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline, and Rock Island.
cbs2iowa.com

Emergency water main break bottlenecking traffic near Marion Taco Bell

MARION, Iowa — Marion officials are warning drivers to prepare for delays while traveling on Marion Boulevard, which turns into 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids. A water main break has forced crews to redirect traffic to one of the opposite lanes. That reduces traffic on the four lane road down to two.
MARION, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Signs Two-Year New Casino Ban

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There won't be a new casino licensed in anywhere in Iowa for at least two years. Governor Kim Reynolds signs a bill--HF2497--into law Friday putting in place a moratorium on new casinos through June 1st of 2024. It's a blow for the city of Cedar Rapids,...
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:26 p.m. Sunday afternoon the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to 1802 Hoover Trail Ct SW where a single story residence had caught fire. When the fire department arrived, fire and smoke was seen in the house’s garage and front porch. Crews fought to put out the flames, but southerly winds helped the fire grow. Firefighters were able put out the fire and went inside the building to search for occupants and battle any remaining flames. Inside, they found more fire, which the worked to put out. Crews also rescued two unharmed animals, returning them to the homeowners. A home next to the residence that caught fire was also damaged.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Blaming one legislator for accident ignores a lot

It took just one week for the first attack ad to appear in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District campaign between incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and state Sen. Zach Nunn, the Republican nominee challenging her. On June 14, 2022, a week after Nunn won the Republican primary to oppose the...
IOWA STATE

