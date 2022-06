Join us for the International "Make Music Day" Summer Solstice Celebration with an evening of FREE "Bluegrass at The Bar" featuring Lonesome Still and Red Hill Derby, two of San Francisco's best kept secrets. If you like good old string band music, drinkin' beer, and celebrating the LONGEST DAY OF THE YEAR -- you'll love this show!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO