Click here to read the full article. The San Francisco Bay Area’s Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance, an annual gathering of incredible cars spanning every era of automotive excellence, returns for its 66th edition on June 26. Fittingly, what’s touted as the world’s longest-running concours (despite taking a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic) is celebrating storied Route 66 this year, while additionally highlighting the 60th anniversary of Shelby American and the 75th anniversary of Ferrari. A special seminar presented by the Candy Store, an exclusive car club, will also take a closer look at four hand-picked race cars with ties...

HILLSBOROUGH, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO