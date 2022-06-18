ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, NY

Garage Sale

flackbroadcasting.com
 4 days ago

Garage sale at Jackson's on 12D near the radio station in Boonville Sat June 18th...

flackbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
flackbroadcasting.com

Failure to yield right-of-way deemed cause of two-vehicle collision near Lee Center

UPDATE: The operator of the grey Volkswagen Jetta was incorrectly stated, and is identified as Christopher Beasock. According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol; On June 20, 2022 at about 0636 AM, Deputies responded to State Route 26 at Stokes-Lee Center Rd in the Town of Lee for a reported two car personal injury motor vehicle accident.
LEE CENTER, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country resident accused of aggravated DWI in West Turin

WEST TURIN- A North Country resident is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. It was shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday when the New York State Police arrested and charged Gabriel M. Whitman, 24, of Fort Drum, NY with one count each of aggravated DWI and DWI (first-offense).
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police seeking stolen motorcycle from West Ava Road

ONEIDA COUNTY- State Police investigators in Oneida are attempting to locate a 1991 Honda Nighthawk 750 motorcycle (red in color) that was stolen from 6018 W. Ava Rd in the town of Ava. The motorcycle registration is 72DW06 (VIN JH2RC3802MM003637). There is an “MTOTD” logo sticker on the left side....
AVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boonville, NY
Boonville, NY
Lifestyle
flackbroadcasting.com

Police: Boonville woman allegedly possessed pills during traffic stop in Rome

ROME- A woman from Boonville, NY is accused of possessing a quantity of pills during a traffic stop, authorities say. Kendal L. Rhone, 22, is officially charged with criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree, according to Rome City Police Department. It was shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday, June...
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County man arrested on assault and unlawful imprisonment charges in Watson: NYSP

WATSON- A Lewis County man is faced with a pair of accusations that trace back to an alleged domestic incident over the weekend, authorities say. It was right around 9:00 a.m. Sunday when the New York State Police in Lowville arrested Randy R. Grimmer, 39, of Lowville, NY. He is formally charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault (recklessly causing physical injury) and unlawful imprisonment in the second-degree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy