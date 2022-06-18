Freshpet Voluntarily Recalls One Lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe 4.5-pound bags due to Potential Salmonella Contamination.

A New York-based pork sausage product is being recalled due to contamination issues. According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co., Ltd., is recalling approximately 14,635 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage sticks and luncheon loaf products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal. The sausage sticks and luncheon loaf items were produced between the dates of April 5, 2022 to May 5, 2022. The items were shipped to retail locations across the country.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 16 DAYS AGO