Freshpet Voluntarily Recalls One Lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe 4.5-pound bags due to Potential Salmonella Contamination.

By Freshpet
 4 days ago
BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshpet Inc. is announcing a voluntary recall of a single lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag), with sell by date of 10/29/22, due to potential contamination with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating...

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

