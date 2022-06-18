Freshpet Voluntarily Recalls One Lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe 4.5-pound bags due to Potential Salmonella Contamination.
BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshpet Inc. is announcing a voluntary recall of a single lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag), with sell by date of 10/29/22, due to potential contamination with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating...www.ontownmedia.com
