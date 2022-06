With recent polls showing Hispanic voters evenly split between the parties, Democrats must be worried about their ability to win national elections . A record 239,416 migrants were detained for crossing the southern border without authorization last month, according to records filed by the Department of Homeland Security in federal court Thursday. Despite a court order mandating that President Joe Biden fully enforce Title 42, just 42% of those detained were returned to Mexico under that legal authority. Of the remaining 138,717 migrants arrested, just 16,451 were deported. Nearly all the rest were immediately released to go wherever they want in the United States.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO