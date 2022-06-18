ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

"Dreams Beyond Reason: Prints by Emily Legleitner"

leelanauticker.com
 4 days ago

Emily's large-scale relief prints center on the complex relationships...

www.leelanauticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Emotional As She Breaks Down In Tears Announcing New Project: 'I Am Humbled And Beyond Grateful'

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears when discussing her partnership with Grameen America in a video which she posted on Instagram on June 11th. The 52-year-old multi-hyphenate will be helping the micro-finance non-profit with its mission of empowering 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 US cities with $14 billion in business capital, as well as six million hours of financial training and education through her own philanthropic effort Limitless Labs, by 2030. And she couldn’t help but get emotional when discussing what “being Latino” meant to her.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals 2022: Dates and best early offers

Believe it or not, Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us again. The date for the 48-hour shopping bonanza has been confirmed for 12 and 13 July, so the countdown is on. But the good news is, the retailer dropped a whole host of early offers on 21 June, so there’s plenty of deal-hunting to get on with before the big day.Since starting out in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary, the now annual event has since become one of the biggest flash sales of the year.The 48-hour bonanza sees prices slashed across tech, gaming, clothing, beauty, alcohol,...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy