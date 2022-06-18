Event Search

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, MI

leelanauticker.com
 4 days ago

Members were asked to bring up to five pieces...

www.leelanauticker.com

leelanauticker.com

Walking Tour of Historic Thompsonville

Chuck Kraus, author of "Thompsonville in Time, A Northwest Michigan Story 1890-2021," will lead the tour. Meet at the Diamond Crossing historical marker, located across the street from Geno's on Thompson Ave. at Front St. in Thompsonville. Following, the group will be asked to travel by car to the Day Use Park on Michigan Ave. There, guests will walk the road to view the water wheel from the former power plant, & the former Ann Arbor Railroad bridge over the Betsie River. Reserve your spot: 231-882-5539.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
leelanauticker.com

Big Change = Big Change Panel Discussion

The second in a three-part series to raise awareness for homelessness & food insecurity. Organized by 5Loaves2Fish Northern Michigan, the ‘Big Change Equals Big Change’ event will include a panel discussion on homelessness. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of local experts & will be treated to a light dinner of soup & hard cider. RSVP to this event by emailing Emily at 5loaves2fishnmi@gmail.com or by signing up online.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Ideas For Renewable Energy Projects -- Big & Small -- Could Get The Greenlight With A $30K “Energize Leelanau Challenge”

With summer solstice sunlight spilling across the picnic table at a café in Northport, two Leelanau County-based champions of clean energy, Dan Worth (left) and Joe DeFors (right), shared an exclusive announcement this week with the Leelanau Ticker. The grassroots group Leelanau Energy is now poised to help neighbors...
NORTHPORT, MI
leelanauticker.com

It’s A Good Morning In The County

Rise and shine, Leelanau County. This week brings the first official day of summer (June 21) and time to ready for the annual summer rush, if it isn’t already here. So what exactly takes place on a summer morning here in God’s Country? From prior to first light to the meridiem – yes, that means noon – the activities around Leelanau are as varied as the people who call it home:
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Property Watch: Before & After On Broadway

Here is a peek inside Suttons Bay’s former “Bay House” a former hotel/horse livery at 306 W. Broadway ($754,800; MLS# 190127), which has been a work-in-progress for the last year and a half. The 1874-era structure — one of the oldest residences in the village — was...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report

After a brief hiatus, the Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the June 14 to June 20 call reports:. 12:20pm 06/14/22 Suspicious Incident W. Fourth St., Reporting...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI

