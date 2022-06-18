Event Search

The second in a three-part series to raise awareness for homelessness & food insecurity. Organized by 5Loaves2Fish Northern Michigan, the ‘Big Change Equals Big Change’ event will include a panel discussion on homelessness. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of local experts & will be treated to a light dinner of soup & hard cider. RSVP to this event by emailing Emily at 5loaves2fishnmi@gmail.com or by signing up online.
Rise and shine, Leelanau County. This week brings the first official day of summer (June 21) and time to ready for the annual summer rush, if it isn’t already here. So what exactly takes place on a summer morning here in God’s Country? From prior to first light to the meridiem – yes, that means noon – the activities around Leelanau are as varied as the people who call it home:
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Since the title track of his debut album "The Way It Is" topped the charts on BBC Radio One, three-time Grammy Award winner Bruce Hornsby has sold 11 million albums. Join Hornsby & his current band, The Noisemakers, for an evening of classic hits that span rock, pop, bluegrass, & jazz.
Here is a peek inside Suttons Bay’s former “Bay House” a former hotel/horse livery at 306 W. Broadway ($754,800; MLS# 190127), which has been a work-in-progress for the last year and a half. The 1874-era structure — one of the oldest residences in the village — was...
After a brief hiatus, the Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the June 14 to June 20 call reports:. 12:20pm 06/14/22 Suspicious Incident W. Fourth St., Reporting...
