The second in a three-part series to raise awareness for homelessness & food insecurity. Organized by 5Loaves2Fish Northern Michigan, the ‘Big Change Equals Big Change’ event will include a panel discussion on homelessness. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of local experts & will be treated to a light dinner of soup & hard cider. RSVP to this event by emailing Emily at 5loaves2fishnmi@gmail.com or by signing up online.

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO