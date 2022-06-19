Ukraine news – live: Prepare for ‘long war,’ warns Johnson

Boris Johnson has warned the world must “steel ourselves for a long war” in Ukraine after he returned from a visit to Kyiv.

Vladimir Putin's invasion is "entering a new phase" and if Russian advances were successful he "would not stop at dismembering Ukraine," the British prime minister said.

He warned that if Putin is successful in securing territory in Ukraine "no nation anywhere would be safe" because "every dictator would feel emboldened to pursue their own ambitions by force".

His comments came as Russia reportedly prepared to sending a large number of reserve troops to Sievierodonetsk from other battle zones to try to gain full control of the frontline eastern city.

“They will throw in all the reserves they have ... because there are so many of them there already, they're at critical mass," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Ukrainian national television.