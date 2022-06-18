Nancy Sue Ferrell

Jackson C. Stanley Jr., 65, of Ashton, W.Va., claimed his victory and transitioned from this life June 19, 2022. Life celebration, 1 p.m., Wednesday, Casto Funeral Home, Evans. Burial, Mt. Olive Cemetery, Gay, W.Va. Visitation, noon until time of service.
Debra Fletcher, 64, of Marietta, passed away Saturday, June 18th, at the Waterview Pointe Nursing Home in Marietta. To honor Debra’s wishes there will be no services. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Ethel Mae Kelly, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Altercare, in Canal Winchester, OH. She was born Nov. 11, 1927, in Spencer, WV, the daughter of the late John D. and Violet Mae Bennett Simmons. Ethel worked many years as a nurse aide at Roane General...
Nelda Mae Rardin, 87, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away June 16, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. Friends may visit with the family, today from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Pentecostal Church, Ravenswood. Funeral service will begin at 4 p.m., with Pastor David Johnston, officiating. Burial will follow at the Ravenswood Cemetery.
Freda Mae Ruble, 92, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. She was born Dec. 7, 1929. A daughter of the late Clarence Walters and Velma Finch. She worked as a teacher’s aide for the Wood County Board of Education, enjoyed flowers and gardening and she was a member of the Pettyville United Methodist Church.
Julie Sue Hart, 64, of Waverly passed away from a life-long illness, Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born May 15, 1958, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Earl O. and Mildred Virginia Stilgenbauer Hickel. Julie had previously worked for Wilson’s Market and...
A memorial service for Arlis Daniel, “A.D.” Steed, who died May 31, 2022, will be held on June 28, 2022, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the patio tent of the Blennerhassett Hotel. Tributes will begin at 1 p.m. Light hors d’oeuvres and valet parking will be provided. We would like for you to join the celebration and share your memories of A.D.
Merle James Thomas Jr., 85, of Berea, WV, fell asleep in death on June 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 5, 1937, in Uniontown, PA, the son of the late Merle J. and Anna Mae McKetta Thomas. Merle’s varied interests were evident early in life when after...
The First United Methodist Church, 304 W. Fifth St., Williamstown, will hold a free community breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18. The church’s free community clothes closet also will be open during, featuring a new look with clothing that will appeal to teens, toddlers and adults. The meal...
BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports on June 20:. * Kristina D. Kirkbride, 44, Williamstown, was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on a warrant out of the Belpre Mayor’s Court. * Douglas A. Wriston, 39, Marietta, was cited for driving under...
PARKERSBURG — A number of local officials commemorated West Virginia Day and honored a former Wood County Commissioner on Monday. The Wood County Commission did not have a meeting Monday in observance of West Virginia Day, but county officials, representatives from Rotary International and more gathered at Fort Boreman Park to dedicate the picnic shelter built in memory of former Wood County Commissioner David A. Couch.
ELKINS — A student from Parkersburg has been elected governor at the 2022 American Legion Auxiliary West Virginia Rhododendron Girls State held last week at Davis & Elkins College. Lakyn Campbell said she is looking forward to the year ahead and called it “a life changing experience” in her...
PARKERSBURG — Locations and teams in today’s Day of Action, an event organized by the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley and sponsored by WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center:. * Battle of the Banks Food Setup, #1 College Activities Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, 9 a.m.-3...
PARKERSBURG — Fort Boreman Park in Parkersburg was among nine sites in West Virginia selected for a giant wooden swing from where selfies can be taken of the most picturesque places in the state. The state Department of Tourism picked the nine most Instagramable spots across West Virginia to...
MARIETTA — While their caregivers fold the laundry, children can fold over the pages of a new book. Laundromat Libraries, a pilot program of the Marietta Community Foundation, established its first library on Thursday at the Old Town Express Laundry on Pike Street in Marietta. “We are just happy...
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled June 15 in Wood County Magistrate Court:. * Caleb Evan Vincent, 25, Vincent, had a charges of entry of building other than dwelling and grand larceny dismissed. * Hunter Lee Smith, 25, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled substance without a...
PARKERSBURG — The 25th annual Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival continued through the weekend at Parkersburg City Park. Families enjoyed an abundance of activities, paired with some daring entertainment. Vendors offered a variety of food and items for people to purchase, while the stage had dance, music, fire shows and...
MARIETTA — The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a motorcyclist after a two-vehicle crash at approximately 5:11 p.m. Friday on Ohio 555 near mile post 1 in Marion Township. The crash involved a 2010 Toyota RAV4, operated by Rachel D. Wriston,...
MARIETTA — With cannons spraying blue and white confetti onto the infield at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Marietta College’s Micaela Bradley (Greenup, Ill.) from the class of 2023 was in the middle of the action at the Women’s College World Series. “At...
