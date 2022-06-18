Arthur G. Willey III

Judy Schreckengost Redmond of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord and her son, Matthew McPherson on June 21, 2022. She was born December 14, 1944, in Waverly, WV, a daughter of the late Thurl Schreckengost and Hazel Marie Andrews Matthis. Judy retired from Worthington Manor as activities Director.
Ottie McCrady, 86, of Parkersburg, passed away June 18, 2022, at his residence under the loving care of his family and Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Debra Fletcher, 64, of Marietta, passed away Saturday, June 18th, at the Waterview Pointe Nursing Home in Marietta. To honor Debra’s wishes there will be no services. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Anna Marie Wine, 88, of Parkersburg, WV was surrounded by her family when she joined her Savior on Friday June 17, 2022. She was born in Calhoun County a daughter of the late Brook and Sylvia (Starcher) Boothe. She was a caregiver and had worked for Parkersburg Steel Mill. She...
Freda Mae Ruble, 92, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. She was born Dec. 7, 1929. A daughter of the late Clarence Walters and Velma Finch. She worked as a teacher’s aide for the Wood County Board of Education, enjoyed flowers and gardening and she was a member of the Pettyville United Methodist Church.
Ethel Mae Kelly, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Altercare, in Canal Winchester, OH. She was born Nov. 11, 1927, in Spencer, WV, the daughter of the late John D. and Violet Mae Bennett Simmons. Ethel worked many years as a nurse aide at Roane General...
Jackson C. Stanley Jr., 65, of Ashton, W.Va., claimed his victory and transitioned from this life June 19, 2022. Life celebration, 1 p.m., Wednesday, Casto Funeral Home, Evans. Burial, Mt. Olive Cemetery, Gay, W.Va. Visitation, noon until time of service.
Merle James Thomas Jr., 85, of Berea, WV, fell asleep in death on June 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 5, 1937, in Uniontown, PA, the son of the late Merle J. and Anna Mae McKetta Thomas. Merle’s varied interests were evident early in life when after...
Nelda Mae Rardin, 87, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away June 16, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. Friends may visit with the family, today from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Pentecostal Church, Ravenswood. Funeral service will begin at 4 p.m., with Pastor David Johnston, officiating. Burial will follow at the Ravenswood Cemetery.
PARKERSBURG — Teams of people were out throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley on Tuesday doing volunteer work to help various people and organizations through the United Way’s annual Day of Action. Each June, communities around the world come together to harness the volunteer spirit and improve the conditions in...
BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports on June 20:. * Kristina D. Kirkbride, 44, Williamstown, was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on a warrant out of the Belpre Mayor’s Court. * Douglas A. Wriston, 39, Marietta, was cited for driving under...
The First United Methodist Church, 304 W. Fifth St., Williamstown, will hold a free community breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18. The church’s free community clothes closet also will be open during, featuring a new look with clothing that will appeal to teens, toddlers and adults. The meal...
Julie Sue Hart, 64, of Waverly passed away from a life-long illness, Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born May 15, 1958, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Earl O. and Mildred Virginia Stilgenbauer Hickel. Julie had previously worked for Wilson’s Market and...
PARKERSBURG — Locations and teams in today’s Day of Action, an event organized by the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley and sponsored by WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center:. * Battle of the Banks Food Setup, #1 College Activities Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, 9 a.m.-3...
A memorial service for Arlis Daniel, “A.D.” Steed, who died May 31, 2022, will be held on June 28, 2022, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the patio tent of the Blennerhassett Hotel. Tributes will begin at 1 p.m. Light hors d’oeuvres and valet parking will be provided. We would like for you to join the celebration and share your memories of A.D.
PARKERSBURG — A number of local officials commemorated West Virginia Day and honored a former Wood County Commissioner on Monday. The Wood County Commission did not have a meeting Monday in observance of West Virginia Day, but county officials, representatives from Rotary International and more gathered at Fort Boreman Park to dedicate the picnic shelter built in memory of former Wood County Commissioner David A. Couch.
ELKINS — A student from Parkersburg has been elected governor at the 2022 American Legion Auxiliary West Virginia Rhododendron Girls State held last week at Davis & Elkins College. Lakyn Campbell said she is looking forward to the year ahead and called it “a life changing experience” in her...
PARKERSBURG — Two men were arrested Tuesday after a pursuit that started in Parkersburg and ended on U.S. 50 in Ritchie County, authorities said. The incident started shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when a uniformed officer of the Parkersburg Police Department attempted a traffic stop at East 12th Street and Laird Avenue on a 2003 VW Jetta for defective equipment, Lt. R.L. Koher of the police department said.
CHARLESTON — Wood, Pleasants and Roane counties have been elevated to higher levels on the County Alert System Map, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported in its Tuesday morning update. Wood and Pleasants raised from green, the lowest level, to yellow, next highest, while Roane...
