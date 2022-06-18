Bonner County Calendar - June 18, 2022

Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. CHAFE 150: 6 a.m., City Beach; 15th annual ride with 100-, 80-, 40- and 25-mile routes and a family fun ride for riders of any level. Info.:...
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. A follow-up report was requested on N. Boyer Road at 5:19 a.m. Report of an auto theft in the Priest River area on...
With drastic interest rate increases and economic uncertainty abound, the local real estate market is responding to potential market changes. North Idaho remains one of the more active regions in the entire country for home sales. As discussed last week, however, there have been a few noticeable adjustments. Unlike recent springs and summers, a larger number of price cuts have popped up in recent weeks, creating a few more opportunities for active buyers.
Joan F. Lawrence went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 21, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Monday, June 27, at 6 p.m. at New Song Bible Church, 470250 U.S. 95, in Sagle, Idaho. Her children and grandchildren, along with her church...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Popeyes is coming to Spokane County. In fact, two locations are in the works. One location will be built at 9558 W US Highway 2 in Airway Heights. The other will be at 9252 N Newport Highway, the same site as the former Burger King. Both locations are being built by Ambrosia QSR, a multi-brand, quick-serve restaurant...
POST FALLS, Idaho - An 89-year-old veteran who was looking for a way to pass the time instead found his passion. Wally Betz is humble about his art, but all it reaches are not only impressed, they are motivated to spread beauty themselves. 89-year-old Post Falls Veteran beautifying the world...
IRONMAN 70.3 returns to Coeur d’Alene Sunday, June 26, and local volunteers are sought to help make the day a success for everyone. Lend a hand as triathletes conquer a 1.2-mile swim in Lake Coeur d’Alene; continue on to a hilly, 56-mile bike course; and end with a 13-mile run.
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Precipitation levels much higher than average and cooler temperatures are working in favor of a shorter wildfire season this year in the Inland Northwest. Spokane National Weather Service (NWS) Lead Forecaster, Charlotte Dewey, says our region has received more precipitation this spring in comparison to...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials determined a hunter shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense earlier this month in North Idaho. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, two hunters reported shooting a grizzly bear on June 8, in the Ruby Creek drainage in Boundary County. The two had been hunting black bears and had just harvested one when the adult male grizzly approached them out of the brush. The two backed away and attempted to scare away the bear which continued to approach them, according to Idaho Fish and Game. one of the hunters shot the grizzly at close range, killing it. Neither of the hunters was injured. Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers responded, conducted an investigation, and recovered the grizzly carcass. The state and federal governments protect grizzly bears which are found mainly in the northern part of the state and around Yellowstone National Park.
The 24 hour traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 between Pullman and Spokane start on Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation is replacing concrete panels on a 10 mile stretch between Cashup Flat North of Steptoe and State Route 271 South of Rosalia. The work zone will be limited to one lane of traffic 24 hours a day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The 24 hour closures will be limited until after the 4th of July. WSDOT officials have stated in the past that eventually the traffic delays will be 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Those delays are expected for the next several months into October when the work is scheduled to be complete. Traffic will be directed through the work zone by portable stoplights.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Eastbound I-90 traffic was backed up after a three-car collision occurred near Medical Lake at milepost 272. One vehicle is turned over. Washington State Patrol District 4 PIO tweeted that it is a three-car minor injury collision. The traffic is now cleared. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wa. — A Spokane Valley neighborhood shut down by a standoff Monday morning is returning to normal. On June 20th, deputies were called to a domestic violence report in the 27-hundred block of North Bowdish Road. When they arrived, the man said he was armed, and threatened...
COEUR d'ALENE - The full Ironman triathlon may be returning to Coeur d'Alene sooner than expected. The City Council will consider an amendment tonight to the Host Venue Agreement between the World Triathlon Corporation, the North Idaho Sports Commission, and the city. The move would change next year's scheduled half-Ironman...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A body was found in the Spokane River near N Aubrey L White Parkway and North Downriver Drive on Sunday. The body was recovered from the river on Monday. Detectives are investigating what happened before the discovery of the body on Sunday afternoon. A caller spotted the body and called 911. Multiple agencies responded and worked...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — More high-rise condos are coming to downtown Coeur d'Alene. The building, called the Thomas George, will be about 17 feet shorter than the Coeur d'Alene Resort and feature 60 luxury condos ranging in price from $770k to $2 million. A local realtor working with developers...
SANDPOINT — Need a little help to get the most out of summer?. The YMCA of the Inland Northwest’s recently kicked off its Summer Bucket List Challenge and invites everyone in the community to participate, Y membership not required. the challenge began runs through July 3. With more...
SANDPOINT — It was a merry olde time at the Sandpoint Renaissance Faire, with 5,000 visitors traveling back into history for the event's first year at the Bonner County Fairgrounds. The brainchild of two Sandpoint Renaissance Faire board members, Tanya Anderson and Anita Pew, the Sandpoint Renaissance Faire started...
DEER PARK, Wash. - On Monday, June 20, Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) deputies responded to the area near 36800 N. Echo Rd following reports of a motorcycle crash. Spokane County Fire Department (SCFD), AMR, and Deer Park Ambulance personnel were on scene when deputies arrived, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Northern Lakes Fire District personnel respond to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Meyer and Lancaster roads about 2 p.m. Monday. Two people were transported to Kootenai County. Their condition was not available.
Four Idaho governors from two different parties made strong stands against hate group activity in Idaho a prominent feature of their terms as governor, helping marginalize the Aryan Nations in the years that the neo-Nazi group was active in Idaho. That record provides a powerful precedent for how Idaho can...
Comments / 0