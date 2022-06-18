ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Golden Valley Police Debut New Patch

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week the Golden Valley Police Department (GVPD) revealed its new patch design on social media. Residents will start to see the patch on officers and GVPD promotional material over the...

Electric Vehicle Showcase Garners Over 100 Attendees

Last week the City of Golden Valley hosted an Electric Vehicle (EV) Showcase that gathered over 110 attendees at City Hall. Twelve Golden Valley households brought an EV to display and engaged in conversations with visitors. Xcel Energy, Drive Electric Minnesota, Minnesota GreenCorps, and Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission also had representatives on hand to answer questions and share information.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Take Caution During Extreme Summer Heat

With temperatures approaching 100 degrees in Golden Valley June 20, the Golden Valley Fire Department (GVFD) wants to remind residents to use caution while spending time outdoors to avoid heat-related illness. The GVFD recommends to stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible, as air-conditioning is the number one way...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Programs Canceled Due To Extreme Heat June 20

With the heat index expected to exceed 105 degrees June 20, the Youth Playground Adventure and Junior Bike Rangers programs have been cancelled. For more cancelation information, call the activities cancelation line at 763-512-2350.
ENVIRONMENT
MN GreenCorps Application Deadline Extended

Minnesota GreenCorps Member applications have been extended to June 29, 2022. Golden Valley community members who are interested are encouraged to apply. GreenCorps members will gain skills in the environmental field and work in the areas of air pollutant reduction, green infrastructure improvements, community readiness and outreach, and waste reduction. Members will also be able to grow their professional network and help make a difference in the Golden Valley community. Members earn a living stipend of up to $1027.08 (pre-tax) per 2-week period and an education award of $6,495 that may be used for education expenses or to pay off qualified student loans.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Get Help With Your Small Business With Open To Business

Open to Business offers resources to local small businesses needing consultations or assistance recovering from the pandemic. Open to Business is offering free advising focusing on business setup, assessment and evaluation, and organizational planning and development. Assistance is available in English and Spanish. If you're a Golden Valley resident, business...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN

