Sandpoint Middle School Walks For Mental Health Month
By BEAUX WHITE EAGLE
Bonner County Daily Bee
4 days ago
SANDPOINT – Students at Sandpoint Middle School arranged a mental health awareness walk for one last project of the school year. Students in the Design for Change class at SMS took some time in May, being Mental Health Awareness Month, to plan a walk to raise awareness for mental health in...
SANDPOINT – After writing an article about putting kindness first, Sandpoint Middle School student Hunter Squires, 12, can now tell friends he is nationally published as well. Published in “The Week Junior”, a national magazine for children ages 8-14, the article entitled “Put Kindness First” details how everyday kindness...
SANDPOINT — Need a little help to get the most out of summer?. The YMCA of the Inland Northwest’s recently kicked off its Summer Bucket List Challenge and invites everyone in the community to participate, Y membership not required. the challenge began runs through July 3. With more...
Sandpoint community members held a vigil for the 19 children and 2 adults who lost their lives in the Uvalde mass shooting on May 24. A sunflower centerpiece reminds us of Ukraine. Twenty-one photos of beautiful children and teachers arranged around the table as if to help the souls find...
Here are some things I thought about during a morning Lakeview Park stroll with Man's Best Friend Tippy a few days ago:. The fellow dogsters who meet regularly at the boat dock are among the most fraternal, humorous and thoughtful neighbors I've ever known. But I have reason to suspect they don't share my political beliefs. Never in an extra-long life has this been troublesome. But today it definitely is.
POST FALLS, Idaho - An 89-year-old veteran who was looking for a way to pass the time instead found his passion. Wally Betz is humble about his art, but all it reaches are not only impressed, they are motivated to spread beauty themselves. 89-year-old Post Falls Veteran beautifying the world...
Joan F. Lawrence went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 21, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Monday, June 27, at 6 p.m. at New Song Bible Church, 470250 U.S. 95, in Sagle, Idaho. Her children and grandchildren, along with her church...
IRONMAN 70.3 returns to Coeur d’Alene Sunday, June 26, and local volunteers are sought to help make the day a success for everyone. Lend a hand as triathletes conquer a 1.2-mile swim in Lake Coeur d’Alene; continue on to a hilly, 56-mile bike course; and end with a 13-mile run.
Joyce Marie Atchley, 77, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Kootenai, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Joyce’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
COEUR d'ALENE - The full Ironman triathlon may be returning to Coeur d'Alene sooner than expected. The City Council will consider an amendment tonight to the Host Venue Agreement between the World Triathlon Corporation, the North Idaho Sports Commission, and the city. The move would change next year's scheduled half-Ironman...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials determined a hunter shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense earlier this month in North Idaho. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, two hunters reported shooting a grizzly bear on June 8, in the Ruby Creek drainage in Boundary County. The two had been hunting black bears and had just harvested one when the adult male grizzly approached them out of the brush. The two backed away and attempted to scare away the bear which continued to approach them, according to Idaho Fish and Game. one of the hunters shot the grizzly at close range, killing it. Neither of the hunters was injured. Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers responded, conducted an investigation, and recovered the grizzly carcass. The state and federal governments protect grizzly bears which are found mainly in the northern part of the state and around Yellowstone National Park.
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. Crafternoon: 3-4:30 p.m., Sandpoint Library, 1407 Cedar St. Info.: bit.ly/3NtnIkW. "The Importance of Being Ernest": auditions for LPO Rep fall production; 5-8 p.m., 130 McGhee Road. Info.: lporep.com.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wa. — A Spokane Valley neighborhood shut down by a standoff Monday morning is returning to normal. On June 20th, deputies were called to a domestic violence report in the 27-hundred block of North Bowdish Road. When they arrived, the man said he was armed, and threatened...
SPOKANE, Wash. — People traveling between Spokane and Pullman on US 195 should expect to see delays. Drivers can expect 24-hour lane closures on US 195 for the next several months as Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews continue to replace cracked and damaged concrete panels on the bridge.
The University of Idaho confirmed late last week the detection of stripe rust in the southern portion of the state. The rust was found in breeding plots near Buhl. The breeding line was reportedly significantly infected, but isolated, meaning the infections were not widespread in the field. UI said most...
Pete Dockins, who recently opened a new cash and carry building supply, Northtown Building Supply, has engaged Willard Calkins to manage the yard. June 7 – Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Spray, Sandpoint, boy, 6 lb. 4½ oz. and Mr. and Mrs. Philip Gordon, Sandpoint, boy 10 lb. 4 oz.
Four Idaho governors from two different parties made strong stands against hate group activity in Idaho a prominent feature of their terms as governor, helping marginalize the Aryan Nations in the years that the neo-Nazi group was active in Idaho. That record provides a powerful precedent for how Idaho can...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A body was found in the Spokane River near N Aubrey L White Parkway and North Downriver Drive on Sunday. The body was recovered from the river on Monday. Detectives are investigating what happened before the discovery of the body on Sunday afternoon. A caller spotted the body and called 911. Multiple agencies responded and worked...
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Precipitation levels much higher than average and cooler temperatures are working in favor of a shorter wildfire season this year in the Inland Northwest. Spokane National Weather Service (NWS) Lead Forecaster, Charlotte Dewey, says our region has received more precipitation this spring in comparison to...
A group of Coeur d’Alene residents is trying to repair the area’s ruptured political climate. Barbara Mueller and her colleagues have created a local version of "One Small Step." That’s a national project created by David Isay, the founder of Story Corps, which brings people into radio studios to record important conversations.
Comments / 0