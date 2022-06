Andrew Fuller has been involved in college women’s beach volleyball since the first program, Long Beach State, was established in 2012. He was also integral in starting USC’s program, which has since developed into a national powerhouse. So when Fuller made his way back to the Bay Area before the 2017 season to coach Stanford beach volleyball, which was still in its infancy, expectations were high. And build the Stanford program he did: with two straight NCAA Championship tournament appearances under their belt, the Cardinal have only been improving each year and could soon make their way into conversations about being the best program in the nation.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO