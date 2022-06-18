80-year-old man killed in Inyokern collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV Thursday night in InyoKern, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said a woman driving a GMC Sierra hit the victim in the second lane of eastbound Highway 178, just east of Strecker Street.

Officials said there is no evidence that drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.

The driver of the GMC Sierra called 911 and stayed at the scene.

