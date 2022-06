In another symbolic blow to the embattled cryptocurrency, the price of bitcoin briefly dropped below $20,000 per coin over the weekend for the first time in two years. The fall in the price of bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies tracks with the broader stock market downturn, which some blame on recent Federal Reserve rate hikes, but the sector is also facing a series of internal blow-ups in the decentralized finance, or DeFi, market.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO