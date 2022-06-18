Lakeshore Beats Fond du Lac on the Road

Fantastic Town of Kaukauna home on 4.69 acres. With a main home, guest home, and in ground pool, you’ll immediately fall in love! The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a home office, main floor laundry, pantry, living room with trey ceiling, and a grand foyer with a split staircase leading to each of the upper bedrooms. The sunken living room has great views to the private, peaceful yard and outdoor entertaining space and is open to the gorgeous kitchen with island and dining area. There’s a spectacular patio with built-in grill, mini fridge and pool with volleyball net/basketball hoop. The guest house offers a 2 car attached garage, main level kitchen and dining, and a large 2nd floor with living room, bedroom, office or 2nd bedroom, and full bath. Incredible amenities and location!

KAUKAUNA, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO