Fond Du Lac, WI

Lakeshore Beats Fond du Lac on the Road

northwoodsleague.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFond du Lac, WI – After Fond du Lac made a five-run comeback to take the lead from the Chinooks, Lakeshore held on to prevail, coming out on top 8-6 on Friday. Following Thursday’s doubleheader against the Green Bay Rockers where they split the day, the Lakeshore Chinooks (9-10) made the...

northwoodsleague.com

northwoodsleague.com

Rockers Head to Traverse City to Take on Pit Spitters

Green Bay continues five game road trip at Traverse City. Traverse City, Mich.- The Green Bay Rockers will take on the Traverse City Pit Spitters for the first time this season Sunday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. central time at Turtle Creek Stadium. The Rockers will look to...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Silver Alert canceled; Green Bay man found

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Silver Alert is issued for a missing Green Bay man. Police say Norbert Delvoye, 91, walked away from his home on St. Anthony Drive around 6 p.m. Sunday. He has dementia and is without his hearing aids and walker. Delvoye is described as 5-foot-6...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

23-year-old reopens and revives sports complex in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Theran Wanta is putting new life into his hometown with Stingers Golf and Recreation. Theran reopened the old mini golf course and driving range that people have visited in West Bend for decades, Blue Dog. "People are sort of surprised when they meet me...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Kohler golf pros play all 100 holes on property in one day

KOHLER, Wis. — Four pros from Kohler played all 100 championship holes at Destination Kohler in one day to raise money for charity and celebrate 100 years of the Wisconsin PGA. Michael O’Reilly, David Albrecht, Mike Aschenbach and Dan Hastreiter played Whistling Straits, Irish, Blackwolf Run River and Meadow...
KOHLER, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Fond Du Lac, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Right lane back open on I-43 in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin traffic seems to be back to normal on I-43 at Atkinson Drive, as seen off the 511 website. No reports of what the holdup was have been confirmed by local police. Local 5 will update this article when more information is released. Original:...
GREEN BAY, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Rockers Look for Series Split Versus Pit Spitters

Green Bay aims for second in a row at Traverse City. Traverse City, Mich.- The Green Bay Rockers will face off against the Traverse City Pit Spitters for the secon3d time in as many days Monday, as Green Bay looks for their first sweep of the season following Sunday’s come from behind win.
GREEN BAY, WI
franchising.com

Cousins Subs® In Appleton, Wisconsin, Is Now A Corporate-owned Restaurant

The restaurant is located at 706 W. Northland Avenue, Appleton, WI 54914. June 20, 2022 // Franchising.com // MILWAUKEE - Cousins Subs® announced the restaurant in Appleton, Wis. is now a corporate-owned location. The restaurant was purchased from franchise partner Kim Seidler, who owned the location since January 2003. It is the 44th location owned by Cousins Submarines, Inc. of the brand’s nearly 100 restaurants in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.
APPLETON, WI
Person
Michael Bay
1065thebuzz.com

Be Bear-Aware: Two Bear Sightings in SW Sheboygan County

Keep an eye on your picnic baskets, and garbage cans, for that matter. Two black bear sightings were recorded in video in far southwest Sheboygan County late last week. One was captured on cell phone video in a farm field in Beechwood, while the second sighting was reported in Parnell.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Body of Manitowoc man recovered from harbor

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the death of a man found in Manitowoc Harbor. On June 17, at 8:58 a.m., police and rescue crews were called to the 200 block of Maritime Drive for a report of an unresponsive person in the water. The body of a 27-year-old...
MANITOWOC, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N3620 County Road J Kaukauna WI

Fantastic Town of Kaukauna home on 4.69 acres. With a main home, guest home, and in ground pool, you’ll immediately fall in love! The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a home office, main floor laundry, pantry, living room with trey ceiling, and a grand foyer with a split staircase leading to each of the upper bedrooms. The sunken living room has great views to the private, peaceful yard and outdoor entertaining space and is open to the gorgeous kitchen with island and dining area. There’s a spectacular patio with built-in grill, mini fridge and pool with volleyball net/basketball hoop. The guest house offers a 2 car attached garage, main level kitchen and dining, and a large 2nd floor with living room, bedroom, office or 2nd bedroom, and full bath. Incredible amenities and location!
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The intruder snuck in while most of the family was asleep. People say a small bear climbed in through their kitchen window of their home Sunday night. One person in the home was able to lock the bear in a bathroom. Video from Shane Geyger shows the bear being unwillingly removed from the home with a catch pole.
WBAY Green Bay

Hunter Hayes to perform free concert at Titletown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Grammy nominee Hunter Hayes will perform a free concert at Titletown. The concert is set for Saturday, July 16. It’s the third free concert in the Titletown Beats series. The series kicked off with a free Jason Derulo concert. A DJ will take the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Town of Polk home a total loss after Friday fire

TOWN OF POLK — A residential fire led to the total loss of a home in the 3400 block of Town Line Road in the Town of Polk on Friday morning. According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were alerted by multiple callers to a house fire at 12:16 a.m., and when they arrived at the residence the house was fully engulfed in flames.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

I-43 crash in Manitowoc County cleared, all lanes reopen

WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has provided an update on the crash in Manitowoc County on I-43 at Mile Marker 158. According to WisDOT, the crash that happened around 6:10 p.m. is cleared and all lanes are now open to motorists. The crash took...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Storm brush pickup dates in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Devastating storms swept across Wisconsin on June 15, including 8 tornados throughout the state. Left in the storm’s wake was everything from knocked down tree branches to destroyed homes and farms. In the past days, you may have gathered brush from your yard and are wondering when it will be picked up.
WISCONSIN STATE

