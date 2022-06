Monday, June 20, 6pm-11pm – Here and Now Modern Tapas Craft Cocktails, 433 Northwest 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale. Here & Now has partnered up with Copalli Rum to create a fun hangout with drinks and fun small bites. You’ll be welcomed with a welcome cocktail, followed by the Copalli Rum designer Waluco and own his story of the growth of Copalli. From there we will jump into a tasting of all the rums and how they can be used in cocktails. The fun part starts after that, everyone will have the ability to create and master there own Daiquiri with fresh fruits and fun cordials at hand. After the class is over everyone invited will be able to kick off Here & Now new cocktail menu .

