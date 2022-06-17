ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, IL

LEGO Robotics 101 KICK Class

By WGEL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, the KC Nashville Education Center held a “LEGO® Robotics 101” KICK class. Students...

Dustin Rhodes Teaching KC Forging Class

Kaskaskia College is hosting a popular blacksmith for a Damascus Steel Forging class. Dustin Rhodes from Dustin Rhodes Forge Works of Shobonier will lead the class. Rhodes was featured in season four of the History Channel’s “Forged In Fire” competition, and season one of the Discovery Channel’s “Master of Arms” program. He specializes in early American and frontier-style pieces.
CENTRALIA, IL
Highland VFW BBQ

Join the Highland VFW Post 5694 Sunday, June 26, from 1 to 6 PM, for their Open House and Barbecue honoring all veterans and active military with a special welcome to all gulf one and two Afghanistan Veterans and Global War on Terrorism Medal Recipients. The event will be held at the Post Home on VFW Road in Highland and is open to everyone. For more, call 610-3121.
HIGHLAND, IL
Muny Band, Pie & Ice Cream

Due to the hot weather, the Muny Band concert scheduled for this Thursday, June 23, has been moved to the First United Methodist Church. It will begin at 7 PM as originally scheduled. The Bond County Historical Society’s Pie and Ice Cream Social and Flagpole Dedication Ceremony will also be moved to the church. Pie and ice cream will be served starting at 5 PM and the flagpole dedication will be at 6. For more, call 304-5519.
BOND COUNTY, IL
Work On Library Steps Begins Tuesday

Work is expected to begin Tuesday, June 21 on the front steps at the Greenville Public Library. Library Director Jo Keillor said the side concrete supports of the stairs and some steps will be repaired. She urges patrons visiting the library to enter the building by using the elevator on...
GREENVILLE, IL
Montgomery Co. Fair

The Montgomery County Fair is Wednesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 26 at the fairgrounds in Butler, IL. $7 admission, which includes free parking and free carnival rides. Special activities Wednesday, June 22, include the sheep show at 9 AM, the goat show at noon, opening ceremonies at 6:45 PM and royalty pageants at 7 in the grandstand. Tickets to the pageant are $5. For more, find the Montgomery County Fair on Facebook.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
Yard Sale

The Bond County Humane Society will have a yard sale Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25 at 1324 East Lake Drive in Greenville. The sale will include gently used furniture, small appliances, kitchen & household items, jewelry, lawn ornaments and garden tools, kids toys and activities, sports equipment, pet items, and holiday decorations, but no clothing. All proceeds benefit animal care, pet adoptions, and community programs at the Bond County Humane Society. For more, call 4068 or find them on Facebook.
GREENVILLE, IL
Baler & Tractor Total Losses Following Fire Near Breese

Firefighters from Breese, Germantown, St. Rose, and Beckemeyer were paged to a baler fire Monday afternoon southwest of Breese. The baler and tractor were complete losses. No injuries were reported. In addition to the blaze, fire personnel had to battle high temperatures in the 90’s. The Aviston and Carlyle...
BREESE, IL
Fake Swatting Call Results In Sheriff’s Investigation

On Saturday, June 18, the Bond County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible shooting and hostage situation in Pocahontas. After deputies arrived on scene and secured the area, an occupant of the residence exited at the request of deputies. After the occupant exited the residence and...
BOND COUNTY, IL

