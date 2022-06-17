LEGO Robotics 101 KICK Class

Due to the hot weather, the Muny Band concert scheduled for this Thursday, June 23, has been moved to the First United Methodist Church. It will begin at 7 PM as originally scheduled. The Bond County Historical Society’s Pie and Ice Cream Social and Flagpole Dedication Ceremony will also be moved to the church. Pie and ice cream will be served starting at 5 PM and the flagpole dedication will be at 6. For more, call 304-5519.

BOND COUNTY, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO