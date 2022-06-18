ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Attack On Sikh Temple In Afghan Capital Kabul Wounds 2 -officials

By Mohammad Yunus Yawar
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least two people were wounded in an attack on a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday morning, officials said. "There were around 30 people inside the temple. We don't know how many of them are alive or how many dead. The Taliban are not allowing us to...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

U.S. May Let Tajikistan Hold on to Fleeing Afghan Aircraft

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - The United States may let Tajikistan hold on to Afghan military aircraft donated by the U.S. that sought shelter in the Central Asian country following the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul last August, a U.S. military commander said. U.S.-trained Afghan pilots flew dozens of military planes and helicopters...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

Afghanistan goes from bad to worse

Desperation among Afghans from all walks of life is again on the rise. Prices continue to spike, donor fatigue has hit nongovernmental organizations hard, and Taliban rulings affect economic participation. Leslie Merriman has been distributing food packages to Afghan special immigrant visa applicants since September. At her latest food drop,...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sikhs#Kabul#Taliban#Reuters#Islamic#Muslim#The Islamic State
International Business Times

Truce Ends Clashes Among Turkey-backed Rebels In Northwest Syria

Clashes among Syrian rebel groups backed by Turkey ended on Sunday after they agreed to a truce, residents and rebel sources said, easing fears of wider internecine warfare among opponents of President Bashar al Assad's rule. Rebel negotiators told Reuters that Turkey, which maintains thousands of troops inside northwest Syria,...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Middle East
US News and World Report

Hackers Crash Internet as 'Russian Davos' Adjusts to New Reality

(Reuters) -Hackers on Friday delayed the start of President Vladimir Putin's speech to Russia's flagship economic forum, shorn of strong Western participation as Russia adjusts to the "new reality" of life under Western sanctions. State companies made a point of publicly signing deals and many firms had stalls with floor-to-ceiling...
TECHNOLOGY
americanmilitarynews.com

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ‘ready’ for Russian escalation ahead of EU decision

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has predicted a worsening of Russian attacks to gain territory in eastern Ukraine ahead of a meeting this week of EU leaders to decide whether to back Kyiv’s accelerated bid to join the bloc.
POLITICS
AFP

Iran hangs extremist accused of murdering Shiite clerics

Iran on Monday hanged a Sunni extremist who was sentenced to death for killing two Shiite clerics and wounding another in early April, the judiciary said. "The death sentence against Abdolatif Moradi was carried out by hanging this morning, in the presence of a group of citizens and officials in Vakilabad prison in Mashhad," said provincial judiciary chief Gholamali Sadeghi, quoted by the judiciary's website Mizan Online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian tank and two infantry vehicles with British howitzers

Ukrainian forces have destroyed Russian military vehicles using weapons provided to them by the UK.This video, published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shows smoke rising from two explosions."One tank and two infantry fighting vehicles of the Russian occupiers - along with their crews - were turned into scrap metal," officials said.Defence secretary Ben Wallace confirmed to Sky News that the UK has acquired 20 M109 Howitzers from a Belgian arms company for Ukraine.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia has ‘strategically lost’ war, says UK armed forces chiefWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia threatens Lithuania over ‘more than serious’ Kaliningrad rail goods ban

Russia has warned Lithuania – a Nato member – that it will “take action” unless the movement of goods by rail to the Kaliningrad exclave is restored.Moscow summoned Lithuania’s top diplomat to deliver a protest after the Baltic nation banned the transit of sanctioned goods through its territory."The situation is more than serious," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "This decision is really unprecedented. It’s a violation of everything."Russia’s foreign ministry called Lithuania’s move “openly hostile”.“If cargo transit between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of the Russian Federation via Lithuania is not fully restored in the near future,...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy