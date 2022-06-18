Attack On Sikh Temple In Afghan Capital Kabul Wounds 2 -officials

Ukrainian forces have destroyed Russian military vehicles using weapons provided to them by the UK.This video, published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shows smoke rising from two explosions."One tank and two infantry fighting vehicles of the Russian occupiers - along with their crews - were turned into scrap metal," officials said.Defence secretary Ben Wallace confirmed to Sky News that the UK has acquired 20 M109 Howitzers from a Belgian arms company for Ukraine.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia has ‘strategically lost’ war, says UK armed forces chiefWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine

