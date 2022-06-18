ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IDFG: Hunters shoot grizzly in self-defense

By EMILY BONSANT
Bonner County Daily Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPLES — An investigation has found that a grizzly bear shot by hunters in Ruby Creek drainage on June 8, was done so in self-defense, Idaho Department of Fish & Game officials said. The hunters were actively hunting black bears, and had just harvested one in the Ruby...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Invasive Watersnakes Invading Arizona

Arizona is known for its snakes and vegetation. Officially, the state houses over 40 species of snakes, 21 of which are venomous. Phoenix is said to have the highest number of snakes. Places such as Gold Canyon, north Scottsdale, and other open-space areas in Phoenix, Arizona see more snakes than others. Previously, Arizona had no established watersnake species. However, recent sightings hint that that might be changing. Discover the invasive watersnakes invading Arizona.
Field & Stream

143 Sheep Die Fleeing from Wolves in Idaho

Wolves were reportedly responsible for the deaths of 143 sheep in the foothills near Boise, Idaho, this May. Wildlife and livestock agency reports confirm two wolves caused a flock to flee in daylight. In the panic, the sheep fell into a gully. “The wolves scared the hell out of [the...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grizzly Bears#Bear Country#Self Defense#Bear Spray#Animals#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Boundary County Dispatch
heavenofanimals.com

Fawn Rejected By His Mother For Being Different Gets Another Chance

After his mother rejected him because he was different-looking, a fawn faced the difficult task of growing up away from his mother. It’s probable that you’ve heard that being different is natural for us all; however, this does not necessarily apply in the animal realm, where being different might be a sign of weakness for some species.
ANIMALS
Montana Free Press

Can prison-farmed pheasants save hunting?

A spring day in the Bitterroot Valley’s Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge brings a cacophony of birdsong. The bugling of sandhill cranes, the familiar honking of Canadian geese, and the throaty rattles of red-winged blackbirds all come easily to discerning ears. But one voice seems to rise above the rest.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Elk Goes Tumbling Down Waterfall, Lands Right At Hunter’s Feet In Wild Video

Don’t go chasing waterfalls. I’m not exactly sure what that means, but it seems like solid advice. Plus, it comes from the same band that brought us the legendary jam “No Scrubs,” and if there has been better advice brought forth via song, I don’t think I’ve heard it. However for this elk, perhaps the song should read a little more like, “don’t go tumbling to your death down massive waterfalls.” This particular elk should have stuck to the rivers […] The post Elk Goes Tumbling Down Waterfall, Lands Right At Hunter’s Feet In Wild Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

Montana governor under fire for vacationing during flood

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — As punishing floods tore through Yellowstone National Park and neighboring Montana communities, the state’s governor was nowhere to be seen. In the immediate aftermath, the state issued a disaster declaration attributed to the Republican governor, but for some reason it carried the lieutenant governor’s signature.
One Green Planet

123 Emaciated Animals Seized With Additional 130 Found Dead in Freezers

The British Colombia SPCA seized 120 cats and three dogs who were emaciated and suffering and found an additional 130 deceased cats in freezers behind the home. The investigators found 120 emaciated but still alive cats and three small dogs left alone in ‘filthy and unsafe conditions in a trailer in Fort St. James. The animals were suffering from upper respiratory infections, extreme flea infestations, urine scald, eye infections, dental issues, ear mites, and wounds, according to the BC SPCA. The house was filthy, and investigators were astounded at the conditions that these poor animals were living in.
ANIMALS
Jackson Hole Radio

Elk vs Tesla in Jackson Hole

A California man visiting friends in Jackson Hole had his vacation substantially ruined by an elk that darted in front of him near Wilson. According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Johnson, the man was coming into Wilson from Teton Pass early Tuesday morning when the elk entered the road in front of him.
JACKSON, WY
SheKnows

The 9 Best VRBO Rentals Near Yellowstone, from Scenic Cabins to Full-On Ranches

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even before we were introduced to the dazzling-yet-disturbing drama of the Dutton family ranch on the TV series Yellowstone, the allure of that gorgeous region of the Northwest made it a go-to vacation destination. Millions of people visit the iconic Yellowstone National Park each year, drawn to its abundant wildlife, lakes, canyons, rivers, forests, mountains and geothermal features. Though there are campgrounds, hotels and lodges available in and around the 3,468-square-mile park, VRBO offers the better option of cabins and houses for rent near Yellowstone, each one perfect for experiencing the great outdoors and what local towns have to offer.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy