It goes without saying that when it comes to sunshine and coastline, Myrtle Beach has no shortage. Known widely as just The Beach, the more than 60 miles of coastline offers endless opportunities to play in the sand, soak up the sun, and splash in the waves. Whether you packed a beach read and want to have some downtime or you’re looking for heart-pumping family adventures, sun and beach lovers will find a vacation so perfect they’ll never want to leave. Here are six of our favorite ways to take it all in with the kids.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO