Share your opinion on draft strategies for Shoreline's Climate Action Plan

Could your family use help with school supplies for next year?. While the Back to School event will not be held this summer, students can still get help with school supplies!. Each school will have donated supplies for students whose families are experiencing financial hardship, which will be distributed to families before school starts. Email your school’s Family Advocate to express interest in receiving supplies, and they will be in touch right before the school year starts. Family Advocate contact information.

SHORELINE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO