Share your opinion on draft strategies for Shoreline's Climate Action Plan

The Town of Woodway recently held a two-hour question and answer session, open to all residents. One of the topics was Communications. Mayor Mike Quinn reports that "We were asked whether we could expand our two-way communication methods, including implementation of a website-based question and answer forum." "While this sounds...
Financing has been closed and ground has been broken on a large-scale affordable housing development in Renton. The Watershed project will offer 145 units of affordable housing for over 350 people. The project received private financing from Evergreen Impact Housing Fund (EIHF) and Citi Community Capital, alongside public funding from the Washington State Housing Finance Commission.
A husband-and-wife duo and tech veteran are jumping into the crowded space of real estate investing with a startup that aims to simplify identifying and managing single-family rental properties. The Seattle-based company called Havium provides two services: Its software component scours real estate offerings for lucrative investment opportunities in a...
Since we moved mom in with us several years ago, we have been filing her taxes for her. This year, for the first time, we were required to show proof of her identity. I went online and downloaded images of the required documents. Her driver's license was no longer valid, so I took her into the DMV and got her a state issued ID card.
Echo Lake Work Party, Saturday, June 25, 2022, 10am- 1pm - Volunteers welcome!. Our Echo Lake Otter is very pleased with the work done so far to restore native plants along his shoreline. She says "Please come volunteer! Native plants help keep the lake water clean and give me nice...
For a mere $100,000 you too can purchase the city of Edmonds as we know it At least that seems to be the going price according to our State’s Commerce Department. They are offering our city a $100,000 grant to transform 30% of our current single-family zoned property into higher density, multi-family “missing middle” housing (“duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, fiveplexes, sixplexes, townhouses, courtyard apartments, cottage housing, and stacked flats”). Transforming our city from a neighborhood suburban environment into a denser urban one.
Could your family use help with school supplies for next year?. While the Back to School event will not be held this summer, students can still get help with school supplies!. Each school will have donated supplies for students whose families are experiencing financial hardship, which will be distributed to families before school starts. Email your school’s Family Advocate to express interest in receiving supplies, and they will be in touch right before the school year starts. Family Advocate contact information.
New information has surfaced for the massive mixed-use project planned for 11211 Main Street. “East Main Village” will replace Red Lion Hotel Bellevue, which currently resides on the site. Wig Properties submitted updated plans to the City of Bellevue mid-June. The proposed project is now inclusive of 1,690...
SULTAN, Wash. — Even with news that the housing market may be cooling down, small towns are facing growing pains from buyers looking further out to try and afford a home. They face a double threat of sky-high prices and rising interest rates. Seattle home prices in March were...
A Washington Court of Appeals upheld the King County Superior Court’s dismissal of a lawsuit brought by the Greater Seattle of Chamber of Commerce that contested the constitutionality of a payroll expense tax. In June, King County Superior Court judge Mary Roberts ruled that a payroll tax that applies...
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Al Gross, an independent running for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, said late Monday that he is ending his campaign after a top finish in this month’s special primary. Gross in a statement said it was “with great hope for Alaska’s future” that...
North Helpline is looking to fill a few volunteer positions. Register and check-in folks accessing our Lake City and Bitter Lake services sites during the distribution of food and hygiene items. Wednesdays, 8:45-11:15am and 11:15-2:00pm. Thursdays, 3:45-7:00pm. Saturdays 8:45-12:15pm and 11:15-2:00pm. Apply: esther@northhelpline.org. Home Delivery Drivers. Deliver food boxes to...
In the Shoreline School District Flagship newsletter mailing to homes in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park this week, there is an error on the calendar on the inside back page. It incorrectly shows Wednesday, February 1, 2023, as an early release day. However, due to the staff work day on...
BIDEN LETS IN 1 MILLION ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS. MAYBE 2 MILLION. Have you been following the court case Biden v. Texas? It's not in the headlines every day, but court filings in the case are giving us the best picture yet of what the Biden administration is doing on the U.S.-Mexico border. And the news is very, very bad.
We can’t always reset the clock on all the changes we’ve made to our natural ecosystems, but when we can, life is ready to thrive again. “That's what I'm amazed by, that a little tiny stream, not even knee deep, is a whole world if you get under there with it,” exclaimed CWU professor Paul James as he snorkeled his way through Gold Creek at the summit of Snoqualmie Pass.
Biden’s working on finding a way to worsen climate change. He said today that he’ll have an announcement soon about pausing gas taxes, which would essentially be the government paying people to emit more pollution. No word on getting people out from under the thumb of needing fossil fuel in the first place.
SEATTLE — A labor contractor denied 165 farm laborers more than $83,000 collectively in overtime pay for cleaning the Gorge Amphitheatre in central Washington, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation. Investigators from the department’s Wage and Hour Division said some of the employees at Espinoza Contractor LLC,...
DES MOINES, Wash. - As temperatures finally start to rise, biologists say to expect more mosquitoes than normal in western Washington and other parts of the Pacific Northwest. The insects may be bugging you more than usual this spring and summer because there is a lot of water for breeding. Biologists also say the cold, wet weather has delayed many of the young from emerging, so they may start popping out all at once.
Big cities and metropolitan areas usually capture people's attention, but small towns can make you feel right at home and have their own perks. That's why Insider found the best small towns in every state. "Small towns in the US can have just as much culture as big cities," according...
