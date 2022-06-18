ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit men convicted of drug trafficking operations targeting North Dakota reservations

By Internewscast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Detroit men were found guilty of involvement in a drug trafficking organization that targeted three North Dakota reservations. After a 12-day jury trial, Baquan Sledge (also known as Rell, TJ or...

