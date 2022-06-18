Detroit men convicted of drug trafficking operations targeting North Dakota reservations

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are cracking down on violence in the city, making 85 arrests and seizing $2.3 million worth of drugs through Operation Saniyah, named after an 11-year-old girl who was fatally shot while at her grandmother’s home. On Monday, police say they also recovered 22 weapons, conducted 782 traffic stops, recovered three vehicles, impounded 44 other cars and issued 1,297 tickets in the two-day operation on June 14-15. “After a two-day enforcement operation across the city of Detroit to address violent crime, we were able to disrupt violent criminal behavior on the city’s east and west sides,” DPD said...

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO