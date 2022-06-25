Ukraine aid project getting underway

A local humanitarian is attempting to collect supplies to benefit the needy people of the Ukraine.

Currently, Holly Dallman, is ironing out the details of a plan to ship a 20ft storage container to the war torn county filled with supplies that the people desperately need.

According to Dallman, Brent Hays has donated space in the back of the mall at the Market on State, to set up a donation center. She noted, “The main kinds of items we’re hoping to collect are things like bullet proof vests and desks. helmets and goggles that the people there can use to protect themselves in the event that they’re being attacked.”

Dallman added that non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products, medical supplies and medication are also on the donation list. However, she requests that medications not be places in donation boxes and be given directly to her.

Other items that are being requested are pet food for dogs and cats who had to be abandoned by their owners due to the war, and head and paw covers and for military dogs who are aiding the military forces there.

Afterwards, the storage crate of donations will be shipped to the Ukraine.

She specified that anyone planning to make a donation should not consider used clothing. However, items of this kind will be accepted as donations for an upcoming community rummage sale-the proceeds of which will also be used benefit the people in the Ukraine.

Dallman added, “Athens has a large base of compassionate and generous people. So I’m confident our efforts will be able to get the supplies we need to help these people in their time of need.”

Dallman’s cause has also joined forced with the group, Bobcats for Ukraine and a pops concert/fundraiser for the Ukraine June 25 at the Church of the Epiphany, located at 193 Jefferson Street in Nelsonville starting at 7 p.m.

She stated that donations will also be accepted at this concert. For more information on this concert contact Amy Abercrombie at 740-664-3370.

To find out more about Bobcats for Ukraine visit, https://www.facebook.com/groups/bobcatsforukraine.

For more information on this upcoming community rummage sale, and a schedule of where and when donations can be dropped off, visit this causes official website entitled, Little Wing Relief Work, at www.littlewingrelief.org.