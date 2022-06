BALTIMORE -- The Rays’ frustrating three-city road trip came to a fitting end with a 2-1 loss to the Orioles on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards. The storyline was the same as it had been for much of the past week. The Rays’ pitching was tremendous, with Corey Kluber delivering a quality start. Their pitching kept it close, as Sunday was their fifth straight one-run game and their sixth in a row decided by two runs or fewer. But their lineup went quiet when it mattered most. And they lost, as they did seven times during this nine-game swing through Minneapolis, New York and Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO