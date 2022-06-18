City of Eastvale News Complete Print Edition – June 2022

Cardenas Markets, the Ontario-based Hispanic supermarket chain, will purchase six Rio Ranch Markets. Terms were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to be completed by the middle of next month, according to a statement released by Cardenas. The stores – in Chino, Banning, San Bernardino, Riverside, Perris, and Fontana...
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Fourth of July fireworks shows, parades and other celebrations in Riverside County will get underway more than a week ahead of America’s 246th birthday, with several extravaganzas slated for this weekend. On Saturday, the city of Murrieta will be combining pre-Independence Day festivities with a...
The 4.1 million-square-foot project will be a five-story building loaded with robotics and automation a relatively small footprint. That approach could make it possible to build even more warehouse-distribution facilities in a market already oversaturated with them. Who says there’s no longer enough space on the west side of the...
The Yorba Cemetery in Yorba Linda, CABluesnote on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. I always enjoyed Yorba Linda. A city with a small town community, smiling faces, just a nice place to live and be. Just outside of Los Angeles, (27 miles to be more exact), Yorba Linda has earned its reputation as "one of the best small cities in America". But did you also know it was haunted?
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Rent Board Has Approves Highest Rental Increase In 40 Years. * Recreational Marijuana Tax Considered For November Ballot. All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Last week, the organizers of Band on the Sand announced the cancelation of the long-standing local summer celebration. The Beach House issued the press release on social media, and via the Chamber of Commerce. The release was dated June 9. The first paragraph said: “Wednesday, June 8th. The Beach House,...
Earlier this year, the Fontana City Council approved an ordinance that detailed the city’s policies toward sidewalk vendors. At that time, some residents said at the meeting that the street vendors, who sometimes can be seen in various areas of Fontana, should not have to comply with strict regulations.
Riverside County will receive more than $100 million in state grants to help provide services and housing options to those with severe mental illness or substance abuse problems, Gov. Newsom's office announced on Monday. A total of $518.5 million in grants was awarded to several counties to provide treatment beds for more than 1,000 people
Located in northern Orange County, Yorba Linda is a city of nearly 70,000 people and is known for its small town charm. Although the food scene here doesn’t get the admiration of Orange County foodies, there are plenty of good restaurants that deserve recognition. Here is my pick of...
COVID hospitalizations continue to move Los Angeles County closer to an indoor mask mandate. The county reported an increase Saturday of 639 patients in hospitals for the coronavirus. In Orange County, there were 178 patents in Orange County for COVID, and in Riverside County, there were 99 patients hospitalized for COVID. On Saturday, CDC advisors voted to recommend Pfizer and Moderna shots for infants as young as six months old. Experts say the protection outweighs the risk. "I feel comfortable in saying that vaccinating will be a net benefit," Dr. Oliver Brooks from the CDC Advisory Committee said. LA County is expected to give out the vaccines as early as Tuesday.
In response to record-breaking drought conditions and the Governor’s Executive Order calling for an overall 20 to 30 percent reduction in water usage across California, the City of Chino Hills has declared a Stage III High Conservation Alert that went into effect on June 1. Residents and businesses have to reduce outdoor watering to two days per week and are prohibited from watering between the hours of 9 am and 6 pm.
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation has prompted a full closure of US Highway 395 in Adelanto Tuesday. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the incident began on June 21, 2022, at approximately 2:41 am, when a deputy attempted a traffic stop. “Details of the incident are...
SAN DIEGO - Five Native American tribes in California are set to receive more than $1 Million dollars in federal funding to help preserve their tribal language. Those tribes include the Manzanita Band of the Kumeyaay Nation and the Pala Band of Mission Indians in San Diego County, which are set to receive a combined $300,000. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the funding will help pay for native language teachers and resources like flash cards.
Marissa Ann McIntire of Fontana has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy. She is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Altadena Area office. McIntire graduated from Etiwanda High School in 2009. Then she continued her education by obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in...
The Riverside County Gang Impact team seized thousands of pills containing fentanyl as well as several kilograms of the drug in powder form, the Riverside County District Attorney's office announced on Monday. The seizures happened during three separate investigations across Riverside County over the past two weeks, the DA's office added. During the investigations, GIT
LOS ANGELES - California’s gas tax is scheduled to increase on July 1 after legislative leaders rejected Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to suspend the hike to help drivers cope with skyrocketing gas prices at the pump. Here's what you need to know. How much is it going up?
1 person dead after a car crash in Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after a traffic collision Saturday on 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at around 5:44 p.m. on the eastbound freeway, west of Gilman Springs Road [...]
70-year-old Linda Hernandez killed after a wreck in Wildomar (Wildomar, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 70-year-old Linda Hernandez, from Carson, as the victim who died after a wreck Saturday in Wildomar. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident was reported at around 1 a.m. on Interstate 15, south of Clinton Keith Road [...]
The Farmers’ Market in southern Fontana will have extended hours during the months of June and July. The Farmers’ Market will be open on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Southridge Park (in the parking lot of the Don Day Center), 14501 Live Oak Avenue. This...
