QPD Blotter for June 18, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD/KHQA) — That was new Quincy Police Department (QPD) Chief Adam Yates was sworn in before Monday night's meeting at City Hall. Yates was recently named the city's 33rd Chief after the first candidate selected by the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, Johnathan Lewin of Chicago, withdrew from consideration in May. Yates has been interim Chief since then, and was one of three finalists for the job. After the meeting, Chief Yates summed up the hiring process for the job.

1 DAY AGO