PITTSBURGH -- The only person in the third-base dugout more excited than Bligh Madris was Cal Mitchell. Fresh off a three-hit performance Monday in his Major League debut, Madris provided his encore in the Pirates' 7-1 win over the Cubs on Tuesday at PNC Park with his first career home run, a 394-foot blast that bounced onto the right-center-field concourse. As Madris rounded the bases, Mitchell jumped up and down with his arms in the air, celebrating the accomplishment of one of his best friends. Mitchell knew the feeling, and he wanted Madris’ moment to be just as special.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO