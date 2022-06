Xbox Game Pass has today revealed the final slate of games that will be coming to the service to wrap up June 2022. For the most part, this month has already been a pretty big one for Game Pass subscribers. Not only has the platform already received some notable new additions in the first portion of the month, but Xbox also gave fans a look at a number of future titles that will land on Game Pass down the road during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Now, we know how Microsoft intends to wrap things up with Game Pass in June to go along with the service's first arrival in July.

