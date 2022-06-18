Iron Harvest - World Map Update Trailer

Modder Jack Humbert has released a flying car mod for Cyberpunk 2077, called ‘Let There be Flight’, and it looks like something straight from ‘Back to the Future’. Simply put, it adds a flying mechanism to all cars, complete with a couple of different modes and options.
Saying we were a bit excited when it was announced that after a decade of waiting, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine was getting a sequel would be an understatement. Developed by Relic Entertainment and released in 2011, the original Space Marine was both an adrenaline-pumping action game and an evocative depiction of a 40K Forge World. We were eager to line up Saber Interactive, the studio developing Space Marine 2, for an interview during this year's PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab).
New content, including Buzz’s origin story, is available as part of a Minecraft DLC based on the animated Pixar film Lightyear. The latest Minecraft blog post described the Lightyear DLC as a “blocky intergalactic adventure,” that will have five missions. In these missions, players fight enemies using various gadgets, survive hostile environments, and fly a wide range of aircraft to avoid obstacles.
The Snow Golem is a passive mob in Minecraft. Unlike most mobs, the Snow Golem only spawns if players make it. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Snow Golems with information on how to make them, quick tips and facts, and their loot drops.
Strays are a hostile mob in Minecraft. They only spawn a specific biome. This IGN guide details everything you'll need to know about Strays with information on spawn, quick tips and facts, and their loot. Looking for something specific about Strays? Click the links below to jump to…. What Are...
When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
THE Chose One was a highly anticipated series that was set to be different from the 2019 version. Screenrant reports that the new series is different from a previous 2019 Netflix project, which was about doctors stumbling on a cult in a remote village. The Chosen One: What happened on...
Magma Cubes are a hostile mob in Minecraft. They only spawn in a specific biome. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Magma Cubes with information on spawn, quick tips and facts, and their loot. Looking for something specific about Magma Cubes? Click the links...
Square Enix has shown off the first trailer for the sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake, and it looks like it's official name is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Revealed during Square Enix's big 25th anniversary celebration of the release of the original Final Fantasy VII, it was confirmed that part two of the remake - which we know now is also the second part of what will ultimately be a trilogy - releases next winter.
Pufferfish are a passive mob in Minecraft. They are an excellent source for water breathing potions. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Pufferfish with information on where they spawn, Pufferfish loot, and quick tips and facts about Pufferfish. Looking for something specific about Pufferfish?...
Call of Duty has seen a lot of major Hollywood collaborations over the last few years, including horror movie icons like Billy the Puppet and Leatherface, and most recently, the Godzilla and King Kong monsterverse crossover for Vanguard and Warzone. Now, it seems the Terminator could be popping up for Call of Duty Season 4.
Astalos is a Large Flying Wyvern. Astalos is an aggressive monster, that generates electricity during battle. When this has built up significantly, it will unleash electric attacks from its wings, tail and horn. These attacks will include wing slams, sending out sparks of electricity, a lunging attack with a blade of electricity coming from its horn, and a tail whip-type attack.
A large chunk of your time whilst playing The Cycle: Frontier will be spent fending off various threats, be they deadly monsters or relentless fellow players. As such, it's probably a good idea to know what the best arsenal of weaponry is to ensure that you stand a fighting chance, or better yet, win outright.
Surrealist precision platformer Neebota: 99 Fails is coming to Steam and consoles later this year. Take control of the young Zeebo as he tries to conquer his increasingly challenging and warped psychedelic dreams and find his way out of the nightmare-inducing dreamworld of Noobota.
Check out the announcement trailer for Divine Knockout, the upcoming third-person physics brawler set in a stylized world of Gods and Mythology. Divine Knockout is coming in 2022 to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. The game will feature full cross-platform play and progression.
Added in the April 2022 update, South Vern continues Lost Ark’s main story, taking you to the other half of North Vern as you search for a missing knight. Along with two new zones, this update adds another section to the Adventurer's Tome and several solo instances to tackle. Here you can find walkthroughs for every main quest, along with hidden quests, the Chaos Line dungeon walkthrough, and more.
This page contains information on defeating the boss of the Kikuras Rapids, one of two dungeons in Diablo Immortal. Unlike other dungeons, there is only one main boss to find at the very end of the rapids - Ongori, a Fetish Shaman of immense power. This dungeon can be found in the far southeast of Bilefen, the fifth main zone in Diablo Immortal. As a dungeon, it can be run independently, but is also part of the main questline.
Check out gameplay and explore the beautiful world of Planet of Lana in this latest trailer for this upcoming cinematic puzzle adventure game centered on the relationship between Lana and her mysterious animal companion Mui. Planet of Lana is coming to PC and Xbox in 2022.
Through Minecraft, players have been able to create some of the most enchanting creations that have ever been seen in a video game. These constructs are so mesmerising that many could stare at their beauty for hours at a time. These ingenious constructs can be taken to the next level by using mods that add a bit of spice to the player's creations. The top mod that is used to take the player's experience to the next level is Optifine.
