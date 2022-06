Check out our Capcom Fighting Collection Review to see if it's a Sonic Boom of Sonic Bust! In this new fighting collection, ten games ranging from Street Fighter II all the way to versions of Vampire Savior (Darkstalkers 3) never before released outside of Japan come together with modern trappings such as rollback netcode and tons of museum art. Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix (Pocket Fighter in Japan), and Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo are included as well as obscurities like Red Earth (Warzard in Japan) and Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness. Capcom included full soundtracks and even an in-game achievement system to augment the collection, known as Fighting Challenges.

