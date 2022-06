This Sunday was the U.S.'s second celebration of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Sneaker retailer SNIPES took their commemoration in a unique direction and went with a more artistic approach, teaming with artists throughout the nation to create a Juneteenth-themed piece. Cheddar News was joined by Rich Foster, CMO of SNIPES to talk more about this and the company's upcoming 'Crack the Code' campaign.

