The Coin Center has filed a lawsuit against the US Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for an unconstitutional digital currency tax reporting rule

In the courtroom, the digital currency community is contesting restrictive digital currency regulations. The Coin Center, a digital currency lobbying group based in Washington, D.C., has launched a lawsuit against the US Treasury Department and the IRS (IRS).

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed by President Joe Biden in 2021, contains a tax reporting requirement, which Coin Center is fighting. The 6050I modification is the section being challenged, according to a statement from the research tank.

Individuals and corporations receiving $10,000 or more in digital currencies would be required by the tax law modification to collect and report the sender’s name, date of birth, and social security number.

“On its face, one element in the infrastructure bill is illegal, and it cannot be remedied through regulation.” It’s known as the 6050I amendment, and it requires individuals and businesses who receive $10,000 or more in cryptocurrency to report to the government not only the name of the person who sent them the money, but also the date of birth and Social Security number of that person,” according to the statement.

The requirements, according to Coin Center, are unconstitutional. Regular Americans will be forced to “gather extraordinarily intrusive information about other ordinary individuals and report it to the government without a warrant,” according to the bill.

The rule will also have a “chilling impact” on politically active organisations, according to Coin Center. Such organisations would be required to develop and report lists of their donors’ names and identifying information.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, and United States Attorney General Merrick Garland are named as defendants in the complaint. Dan Carman of Coin Center and Raymond Walsh of Quite Industries Corp., which specialises in block reward mining, are among the plaintiffs.

The U.S. Infrastructure Bill is a contentious piece of legislation in the United States.

Since its presentation last year, the Infrastructure Bill, which will take effect in 2024, has sparked outrage among the digital currency community. At the time, the law sparked a market meltdown as lobbyists and legislators who were pro-digital currency rallied to have its most contentious elements changed.

According to a CNBC article, the amendment efforts were unsuccessful because the law included provisions that the community deemed “unworkable.” The community, on the other hand, has no intention of relaxing the laws until 2024.

As a result of these efforts, the Treasury Department has agreed that block reward miners, stakers, and developers are not included in the bill’s description of “brokers.” DeFi still has a lot of ambiguity.