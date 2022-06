Michael Chubb stares out into an expanse of wild grass dotted with sandhill cranes. He aligns his vision along the barrel of his shotgun, brings it level with the horizon, and yells “Hup!” An orange clay disc soars up from an underground bunker. Chubb locks on and shoots, the sound echoing across the field. Shards of clay fall to the grass. The cranes, on their home territory, don’t so much as ...

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO