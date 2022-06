NEW YORK - Thousands of New Yorkers attended a first-of-its-kind Black Money Forum Sunday at the opulent Kings Theater in Flatbush. Organizers say the goal is to empower Black and Brown people to take control of their finances and build their wealth.The event was organized, in-part, by the Brooklyn Bank, a nonprofit that aims to foster financial independence in communities of color. Jude Bernard, who founded the organization, says they do this on a much smaller scale all the time, but decided Juneteenth was their chance to expand."Just the same way the slave did not know that they were free,...

