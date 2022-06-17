5 Lessons for the Reconstruction of Ukraine

In Hungary, there’s no grandiose blue and yellow flag-waving, but there’s unwavering support for their Ukrainian neighbors fleeing from Vladimir Putin’s aggression. Walking around Budapest, one of the European capitals closest to the war in Ukraine, one quickly notices that there are no Ukrainian flags hanging everywhere. It is not because people are getting used to the idea of war—from the outset of the war there have never really been abundant blue-yellow decorations in the windows of Budapest. Hungarians do not use Ukrainian national colors as some kind of seasonal ornaments of the virtue-signaling symbol du jour. But the ongoing refugee crisis mobilized an unprecedented coming together of Hungarian civil society actors across the political spectrum on a scale unseen since the fall of Communism in 1989.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO