Politics

5 Lessons for the Reconstruction of Ukraine

By John Manza Nicholas Williams
nationalinterest.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern governments must make clear from day one that they will not stand for the loss of their reconstruction funds through corrupt behavior. No one knows exactly what geographic and political form Ukraine will take at the end of this war. A settlement could result in a shrunken Ukrainian state without...

nationalinterest.org

nationalinterest.org

Putin Declares End of the ‘Unipolar World’

As Vladimir Putin declares the end of the “unipolar world” over three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cracks begin to widen in the West’s maximum-pressure campaign against Moscow. Russian president Vladimir Putin used his address at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg on Friday...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

NATO Aims to Bolster Eastern Flank With Stealth Aircraft

In recent years, think tanks such as the RAND Corporation have raised concerns that the Baltics could be vulnerable to being quickly overrun by invading Russian forces. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has shaken the foundation of European security to its core and generated a host of sweeping future plans to expand, strengthen, and improve NATO.
MILITARY
AFP

Key Ukrainian city under 'massive' Russian bombardment

Ukrainian forces are facing "massive" and relentless artillery attacks in a battleground eastern city, Kyiv warned, as Russian troops gained ground throughout the Donbas region. "The Russian army is massively shelling Lysychansk," Sergiy Gaiday, governor of the Lugansk region, which includes both cities, wrote on Telegram.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Fate of U.S. Veterans Captured in Ukraine Remains Uncertain

Moscow has maintained since the start of the conflict that the protections afforded to prisoners of war by the Geneva Convention do not apply to “soldiers of fortune.”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told NBC News that Moscow cannot guarantee the safety of the two U.S. military veterans reportedly captured by Russian forces last week in the suburbs of Kharkiv. “It depends on the investigation,” Peskov said when asked if the two Americans will meet the same fate as the Moroccan and British citizens who are set to face a firing squad after being sentenced to death by a court in the pro-Russian breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

U.S. Influence in Africa Is Being Eclipsed by China, and It Matters

With 74 percent of Africa’s youth identifying democracy as the preferable type of government, it may not be too late for American policymakers to take an interest in U.S.-Africa relations. Twenty-two years ago, I landed in Washington eager to join a think tank just a few blocks from Capitol...
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

The Los Angeles Declaration Is Bad News for the U.S. Border

Unless the United States wants to accept unlimited, unregulated immigration forever, at some point our government will have to enforce our laws instead of seeking the chimera of even more “legal pathways” to absorb the endless flow. The first Summit of the Americas hosted in the United States...
IMMIGRATION
nationalinterest.org

In Germany, Calls for a Socialist Housing Policy Are Growing Ever Louder

The demands are becoming increasingly radical, even from within the ranks of the SPD. On September 26, 2021, voters in the German capital Berlin not only cast their votes in federal, state, and municipal elections, they also cast their verdict on a referendum proposition, named “Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen and Co.,” to expropriate housing companies. Once all of the votes had been counted, it was clear that a majority of Berliners had registered their support for the initiative’s demands: 56.4 percent backed the socialization of all large real estate corporations, such as Deutsche Wohnen, that own more than 3,000 rental apartments in the city.
ADVOCACY
nationalinterest.org

Once the Victim, Rwanda is Fixing Peacekeeping Across Africa

From the Central African Republic to Mozambique, Rwanda is embedding its forces with UN peacekeepers, bringing security and stability to people and places that have had so little for years. The most frustrating aspect of the 1994 anti-Tutsi Genocide in Rwanda was how preventable it was. Kofi Annan, then-Undersecretary General...
AFRICA
nationalinterest.org

Virtue vs. Virtue Signaling: How Hungary Views the War in Ukraine

In Hungary, there’s no grandiose blue and yellow flag-waving, but there’s unwavering support for their Ukrainian neighbors fleeing from Vladimir Putin’s aggression. Walking around Budapest, one of the European capitals closest to the war in Ukraine, one quickly notices that there are no Ukrainian flags hanging everywhere. It is not because people are getting used to the idea of war—from the outset of the war there have never really been abundant blue-yellow decorations in the windows of Budapest. Hungarians do not use Ukrainian national colors as some kind of seasonal ornaments of the virtue-signaling symbol du jour. But the ongoing refugee crisis mobilized an unprecedented coming together of Hungarian civil society actors across the political spectrum on a scale unseen since the fall of Communism in 1989.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

The Key to Solving Europe’s Energy Crisis Lies in North African Diplomacy

Resolving the Algerian-Moroccan Split and promoting natural gas collaboration could promote security in both West Africa and Europe. As members of the European Union (EU) continue to search for new sources of energy due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, countries such as Algeria provide a much-needed source of natural gas. Algeria’s annual natural gas exports reach almost forty million cubic meters, mostly through two pipelines that supply Spain and Italy. Until recently, Spain had high hopes of reactivating a key pipeline to bring even more Algerian fuel to the EU. However, Algeria complicated the issue last week when it banned Spanish imports. The reason for the bans? Spain’s decision to back Moroccan control over Western Sahara. Algeria has long supported the Polisario Front, a group that has agitated for Western Sahara’s full independence from Morocco since 1976.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

France's eye in the sky: Tracking Russian vessels in the Baltic

The cluster of dots on the Atlantique 2's screens may seem like a confusing mess to the untrained eye, but not to the crew of the French naval surveillance aircraft tasked with telling friend from foe in the Baltic Sea. Once the aircraft passes the island of Ruegen -- where work for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany was abruptly frozen -- the eyes of the 14-strong crew (12 men and two women) become focused.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Was the Summit of the Americans Worth It?

If summits were the measure of a region’s importance, Latin America would be a superpower. In early June, the Biden administration mounted its signature Latin America outreach effort, hosting the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Although some modest initiatives on trade and immigration were announced, the summit and its lead-up were dominated by wrangling over the decision the United States took as host not to invite the leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. While the summit may have served to focus, albeit briefly, senior U.S. attention on the region, and to create a sense of engagement, the evident divisions and the political posturing displayed by several Latin leaders raise the question of whether the Summit process (and that of similar regional and sub-regional conclaves) has run its course.
IMMIGRATION

