Twilight FUNHOUSE at Carousel Club 7/2/22

MIAMI - Chilean airline, SKY, has begun operating its new Miami to Lima route. The airline was established in Chile over 20 years ago and this will be the airline's first route connecting South America with the United States."Our arrival in the United States is an important milestone within our plans for international expansion. We seek to bridge South America and the United States, helping travelers from both regions reach their destination with safe and accessible service using the newest fleet in the Americas," said Jose Ignacio Dougnac, CEO of SKY Airline.Airline representatives said that initially, the route will utilize the A320 NEO aircraft with capacity for 186 passengers with five weekly flights.They said that the plans include increasing flights to accommodate an average of 9,000 passengers per month by August. Currently, SKY has two hubs, one in Santiago, Chile, and the other in Lima, Peru. The airline also flies to different destinations from Chile and Peru to Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and now the United States.

