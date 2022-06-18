Twilight FUNHOUSE at Carousel Club 7/2/22

Prepare to be AMAZED! Enjoy a night filled with aerialists, stilt walkers, activations, jaw dropping performances, & more!. We’re bringing the “fun” to Gulfstream Park. Starting Saturday Night, July 2nd, experience a night filled with extreme activations that...
Dozens of people gathered on the sand in Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in Dania Beach over the weekend to reflect on the history of racial segregation and experience the healing power of water. Nerissa Street hosted the event. She got the idea for a Juneteenth celebration after talking...
Soul food has long been known for its ability to make ingredients like pork intestines and turkey necks delicious (and in many cases, even more delicious than the luxury cuts white enslavers would have once kept for themselves). But at Miami’s Soulfly Chicken, the role of soul has moved well beyond its origins. With his food truck, chef Troy Tingling seeks to make soul food accessible and appealing to modern Miamians, no matter their dietary needs or restrictions.
When the Galleria opened in Fort Lauderdale in 1980, the mall became a wildly popular shopping destination for teens, yuppies and seniors. An entire generation bought Gloria Vanderbilt jeans and Brooks Brothers suits there. Today it’s a retail dinosaur. Once-glitzy big box stores like Neiman Marcus sit empty. The big mall on Sunrise Boulevard, built by long-time resident Leonard Farber, is ...
New Gulliver Prep graduate Marcelo Barrera was the Prep’s Silver Knight nominee for Business. Barrera built a successful business – Limitless Shoes – for himself selling sneakers online. He took that business acumen for a wildly successful community service project called Chef Santa. It all started because...
Pompano Beach – Today’s John Knox Village has “changed completely” from the one that. Diane Barton and her husband Bob moved to 14 years ago. Over the last year, the senior living community has unveiled its new Aquatic Complex, Welcome & Innovation Center, and Center for Healthy Living.
HaSalon Miami has put together an experiential four-course, prix fixe menu well-equipped with the celebrated Mediterranean flavors and ingredients of HaSalon. Now through Labor Day, the Summer Series menu will be offered at $68 per person and will be available in the first seating between 6 – 7:30 PM. Specially curated by Chef Eyal Shani, guests can expect HaSalon’s signature and eclectic flavors through seasonal favorites such as the Beetroot Carpaccio, the Grilled Fish with Salat Aravi, and more!
FORT LAUDERDALE - More than 100 companies will be looking to fill 8,000 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The event will take place Thursday, June 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Total Cleaning, Cano Health, Norwegian Cruise Lines, American Express, Domino's, Brighstar...
Cockroaches crawling inside the cracks of kitchen walls and using the drive-through window, plus rice stored in a bucket “previously containing pool sanitizer,” were among the issues that shut two South Florida restaurants last week. State inspectors also forced a temporary closure of a third restaurant due to violations including live flies found swarming around the kitchen and bar. The South ...
Pour your bleeding heart out during Sweet Caroline’s Emo Karaoke Party. Brave souls will have the chance to choose from a huge catalog of emo classics and shout at the top of their lungs as they compete for the best heartbreaking performance. In honor of the special night, Sweet Caroline will offer a specialty cocktail, “Cute Without the E.” Don’t miss out on a whirlwind of emotions and nostalgia. 9 p.m. Monday, at Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar, 1111 SW First Ave., #107; Miami; 786-673-2522; sweetcarolinebar.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina.
A home in Oakland Park topped all Winter Garden residential real-estate transactions from June 4 to 10. The home at 960 Civitas Way, Winter Garden, sold June 10, for $1,550,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 4,508 square feet of living area. Days on market: 84.
This property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,495 SQ FT, impact windows and doors, and a 7,150 sq ft lot. Inside you will find gorgeous wood panel flooring, and updates throughout. The kitchen has been recently remodeled and features subway tile backsplash and new appliances. The bathrooms are also completely updated. You also have a dedicated indoor laundry room. Outside you will find a large wood deck that leads out to a very nice green space surrounded by mature clusias. The backyard also holds a separate CBS built structure, which is about the size of a large 1 car garage.
Tell us about your work — your job and/or any volunteer work. I work in TV — I am the morning news anchor at NBC6. I’ve been in television broadcasting for about 18 years, and I also spent some time working in radio at NPR. I volunteer...
Eleven Michelin Stars were awarded to Miami restaurants for the first time in history. Given to the best restaurants each year, a Michelin Star’s a highly coveted award in the restaurant industry. According to the Michelin Guide, “We take into account the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed in their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both over time and across the entire menu.”
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - From Broward County to Miami-Dade, South Florida is celebrating the nation’s newest federal holiday. At Calder Casino, the City of Miami Gardens is holding its Juneteenth Park-in and Party celebration, where there food, fun, dancing and music showed no signs of letting up, Sunday night.
Which is the best hotel on Miami Beach? Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida Vs. Ritz-Carlton South Beach Vs. W South Beach? We discuss below.
Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport execs rolling out the red carpet for Norse Atlantic Airways officials to celebrate the Scandinavian carrier's inaugural flight from F-L-L to Oslo. Broward Commissioner Steve Geller says this is a huge economic boon for the fastest growing major airport in the U-S. He says this will not only create jobs at the airport, but at local hotels and restaurants too. This marks the return of transatlantic service to FLL, which has been missing for several years. The new nonstop route will operate thrice-weekly in an environmentally friendly Boeing 787.
[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The Annual Unique CAHM and CULTURE Awards, Banquet & Gala, in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month, will be held on June 25, 2022 at The DoubleTree by Hilton, Sunrise-Sawgrass, starting at 7p.m. Red Carpet Arrival, Reception, followed by formalities, Dinner, Awards Presentation, Entertainment, Dancing until close. Don’t miss this great evening of Class, Culture and Fun.
MIAMI - Chilean airline, SKY, has begun operating its new Miami to Lima route. The airline was established in Chile over 20 years ago and this will be the airline's first route connecting South America with the United States."Our arrival in the United States is an important milestone within our plans for international expansion. We seek to bridge South America and the United States, helping travelers from both regions reach their destination with safe and accessible service using the newest fleet in the Americas," said Jose Ignacio Dougnac, CEO of SKY Airline.Airline representatives said that initially, the route will utilize the A320 NEO aircraft with capacity for 186 passengers with five weekly flights.They said that the plans include increasing flights to accommodate an average of 9,000 passengers per month by August. Currently, SKY has two hubs, one in Santiago, Chile, and the other in Lima, Peru. The airline also flies to different destinations from Chile and Peru to Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and now the United States.
MIAMI - Travel trouble is impacting thousands of Americans trying to catch a flight. Delays and cancelations left many stranded over the Father's Day weekend. At Miami International Airport on Monday morning, the cancelations were at 17. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport the cancellations were at four. June has seen an average of 2.2 million travelers a day go through security checkpoints. Friday was the busiest day so far this year. Airlines say bad weather and a pilot shortage are to blame. Airlines add they don't have enough staff or flying capacity and the demand is sending ticket prices sky-high.
