Five Guys opens June 23

HIGH POINT — The Five Guys burger restaurant chain plans to open its first High Point location June 23, according to an email from a marketing representative.

The restaurant will be in a new commercial strip building at 1923 N. Main St., just south of Publix. A Spectrum office will also be in the newly constructed building at the corner of N. Main Street and Fisher Avenue.

According to its website, Five Guys has more than 1,700 restaurants worldwide, including 39 in North Carolina. Two are in Winston-Salem and one in Greensboro at Friendly Center.