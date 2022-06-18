ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point Enterprise

Five Guys opens June 23

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT — The Five Guys burger restaurant chain plans to open its first High Point location June 23, according to an email from a marketing representative.

The restaurant will be in a new commercial strip building at 1923 N. Main St., just south of Publix. A Spectrum office will also be in the newly constructed building at the corner of N. Main Street and Fisher Avenue.

According to its website, Five Guys has more than 1,700 restaurants worldwide, including 39 in North Carolina. Two are in Winston-Salem and one in Greensboro at Friendly Center.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman competes on PBS cooking show

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting this week, you can watch a Winston-Salem woman compete in a nationally televised cooking competition. The PBS show “Great American Recipe” premieres Friday night June 24. The show producers chose Bambi Daniels after discovering her posts about food on her Instagram page. They invited her to compete against nine other […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Five Guys#High Point#North Carolina#Marketing#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Restaurants
FOX8 News

Greensboro hit-and-run hurts small family business

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad dad believes he and his almost one-year-old son are lucky to be alive after a driver slammed into their truck and sent the vehicle rolling off the road. It happened Thursday evening at the intersection of South Josephine Boyd Street and Grove Street. “I was just driving along, ready […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Children’s pride event in Winston-Salem at the center of protest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A children’s event was at the center of a protest in Winston-Salem Saturday afternoon. Bookmarks hosted a drag queen story time ahead of the city’s pride parade. The event drew large crowds after the Forsyth County Republican Men’s Club announced it would host a protest outside the store. People cheered and welcomed […]
FOX8 News

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $8 million to North Carolina foster care, adoption agency

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who uses her billions of dollars to provide support for hundreds of institutions, organizations and causes nationally, has provided money to the Children’s Home Society of NC. Scott, a novelist and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is giving $8 million to help Children’s Home Society of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

1433 W 4th St.

Newly remodeled home on Fourth st -Move in Special of $200 off the first 2 months with 13 month lease - This home has been completely remodeled. Very Spacious house! 3 Bedrooms./2 bath, Kitchen, Living room, dining room and office that could be made into a 4th bedroom. Brand new Cabinets, countertops, flooring and appliances.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

A smart, adventurous pup needs a family to call his own

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A handsome fellow is looking for a forever family, and his adoption fee is partially sponsored! Sage is a one-year-old, 45-pound Shepheard mix. He’s happy-go-lucky, loves to play and go on little adventures. He’s also a really smart boy who learns quickly and walks great on a leash! He’s already […]
Channelocity

Wealthiest Greensboro neighborhoods--do you live here?

( Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Greensboro in 2022 is 369,000, a 1.1% increase from 2021. You may not know this particular fact about Greensboro--the city’s name was spelled Greensborough from 1808 to 1895. And at the time of the European encounter, the inhabitants of the area that became Greensboro were Siouan-speaking people called the Saura.
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Juneteenth street festival held in Mount Airy

Local favorite Aquarius Moon entertained the crowd performing from Melva’s Alley. Calvin Vaughn and Eddie McDaniels pose for a photo on Market Street Saturday. Vaughn and The Dancing Man were in attendance for the 2nd Juneteenth Celebration held on Market Street and around Melva’s Alley. The African American...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
6K+
Followers
240
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy