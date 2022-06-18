ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point Enterprise

Lawsuit against High Point officer to proceed

By GUY LUCAS ENTERPRISE EDITOR
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT — A man’s lawsuit accusing a High Point police officer of using excessive force will continue after the N.C. Supreme Court refused Friday to dismiss it.

Bruce Bartley sued Officer Matt Blackman and the city of High Point in December 2018, alleging malicious prosecution, false imprisonment and assault and battery from his arrest on the afternoon of Aug. 23, 2017.

Shortly before the arrest, Bartley was driving on Old Mill Road behind a slow-moving pickup. The area was a no-passing zone, but Bartley passed the pickup.

Blackman was behind Bartley in an unmarked patrol car and testified in his deposition that he turned on his flashing lights, siren and air horn to get Bartley to pull over, but Bartley did not.

Bartley testified in his deposition that he did not see anyone in his rearview mirror and did not hear a siren or air horn.

Bartley drove home, parked in his driveway and got out of the car. As he was walking to the back of the car, he heard Blackman, who was dressed in plainclothes and did not identify himself as an officer but was wearing a handgun and a belt-clipped badge, order him back into his car.

Bartley told Blackman that he was on private property and would not get back into his car.

Blackman used his hand radio to report the traffic stop and requested backup.

Bartley turned his back to Blackman.

Bartley contends that Blackman then “slammed me against the back trunk lid of my vehicle and handcuffed me” so tightly that it was painful, and that Blackman refused to loosen the cuffs.

Blackman contends that he simply placed one hand on Bartley’s wrist, the other hand on his upper back, leaned Bartley over the trunk of the car, “took … (Bartley) by the left arm and went to extend his arm and then to put it behind his back.”

Blackman’s attorney asked a Guilford Superior Court judge to issue a summary judgment dismissing the lawsuit regarding Blackman on the grounds of public official immunity, but the judge refused.

That was the correct decision, the Supreme Court wrote, because public official immunity would not apply if Blackman used excessive force, and there are disputed issues of fact about whether he did.

“The purpose of summary judgment is to dispose of claims in which there are no disputed issues as to any material facts such that ‘only questions of law are involved and a fatal weakness in the claim of a party is exposed,’ ” the court wrote, quoting a decision in a previous case. “Attempts to make credibility determinations or to resolve disputed versions of events in the course of prematurely disposing of this case serves only to confuse the role of a judge and a jury.”

Comments / 3

Related
alamancenews.com

Deputies arrest homeless woman after she draws knife near elections office

A homeless woman from Graham has been arrested after she was allegedly spotted wielding a large knife in front of the local elections office on Saturday morning. Melissa Marie King ultimately attracted the notice of sheriff’s deputies when she ensconced herself with the said knife in hand outside the headquarters of Alamance County’s board of elections at 115 South Maple Street.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Clemmons man charged with statutory rape

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged a Clemmons man with multiple felonies, including statutory rape, on Monday, according to a news release. The victim and the suspect, identified as Nicholas Alexander Parrish, 20, of Clemmons, knew each other. Since the victim is a minor, no further details will […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Point#Politics#Law#The N C Supreme Court
thestokesnews.com

Two nabbed in Walnut Cover break-in

A Rural Hall man and a juvenile were recently arrested and charged with a number of offenses after a break-in at a Walnut Cove business. The arrests came after a probe by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office into a June 8 break-in at Blue Ridge Tobacco, at 802 South Main St. in Walnut Cove.
WALNUT COVE, NC
alamancenews.com

Sheriff’s office makes arrest in its first murder case of 2022

Confrontation that prompted heart attack charged as murder. A man from Burlington has been arrested for first degree murder after a violent confrontation in Saxapahaw ends with another man’s death from an apparent heart attack. Robert Daniel Terry was taken into custody shortly after the encounter with Michael Thomas...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

N.C. jails work to deal with staffing woes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jails are seeing dozens of job openings. In Forsyth County, there are 77 open detention officer positions our of 249. The sheriff's office said, "Detention Officers are an integral part of the FCSO Family. Our Detention Officers are responsible for the safety, security, and well-being of everyone within the walls of our Detention Center. The Detention Officer is an often overlooked role because it’s not one that is highly visible to the general public. It’s a 24/7/365 responsibility and an invaluable service to our larger community."
chathamjournal.com

Guns shows at Chatham Ag Center provide a safe place for folks to learn about and compare firearms

Silk Hope, NC – The offensive gun show at the Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center you refer to is controlled, safe and a good place for folks to not only learn about firearms but to safely compare and find the proper firearm for self defense, hunting, or sport shooting. And your right; its OUR agricultural center and farmers who are naturally big into agriculture are also big into guns for all of the above reasons. I think it’s awesome to have a family friendly event to go learn and compare firearms. When I grew up it was not uncommon to see our shotguns and rifles in our pickup windows at school . No one got shot. Guns didn’t get any more dangerous, people did.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Alamance County man arrested, facing charges from 2020

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County man is facing felony sexual battery and two counts indecent liberties with children. He was charged in 2020. Detectives from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) interviewed Johnny Lee Bailey, 52, about the accusations they received. Detectives found evidence...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Burlington Christian Academy coach accused of taking indecent liberties with student

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Burlington Christian Academy coach is facing two felony charges and accused of being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Burlington officers were recently told a coach at Burlington Christian Academy was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The […]
BURLINGTON, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Man arrested in fatal hit and run

The Virginia State Police has charged Mckinley Thorpe Jr. of Roxboro, N.C., with one felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a traffic crash. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into a fatal hit-and-run in Pittsylvania County that took the life of Lennise Snead, 62, of Danville.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
6K+
Followers
240
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy