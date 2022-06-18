Lawsuit against High Point officer to proceed

HIGH POINT — A man’s lawsuit accusing a High Point police officer of using excessive force will continue after the N.C. Supreme Court refused Friday to dismiss it.

Bruce Bartley sued Officer Matt Blackman and the city of High Point in December 2018, alleging malicious prosecution, false imprisonment and assault and battery from his arrest on the afternoon of Aug. 23, 2017.

Shortly before the arrest, Bartley was driving on Old Mill Road behind a slow-moving pickup. The area was a no-passing zone, but Bartley passed the pickup.

Blackman was behind Bartley in an unmarked patrol car and testified in his deposition that he turned on his flashing lights, siren and air horn to get Bartley to pull over, but Bartley did not.

Bartley testified in his deposition that he did not see anyone in his rearview mirror and did not hear a siren or air horn.

Bartley drove home, parked in his driveway and got out of the car. As he was walking to the back of the car, he heard Blackman, who was dressed in plainclothes and did not identify himself as an officer but was wearing a handgun and a belt-clipped badge, order him back into his car.

Bartley told Blackman that he was on private property and would not get back into his car.

Blackman used his hand radio to report the traffic stop and requested backup.

Bartley turned his back to Blackman.

Bartley contends that Blackman then “slammed me against the back trunk lid of my vehicle and handcuffed me” so tightly that it was painful, and that Blackman refused to loosen the cuffs.

Blackman contends that he simply placed one hand on Bartley’s wrist, the other hand on his upper back, leaned Bartley over the trunk of the car, “took … (Bartley) by the left arm and went to extend his arm and then to put it behind his back.”

Blackman’s attorney asked a Guilford Superior Court judge to issue a summary judgment dismissing the lawsuit regarding Blackman on the grounds of public official immunity, but the judge refused.

That was the correct decision, the Supreme Court wrote, because public official immunity would not apply if Blackman used excessive force, and there are disputed issues of fact about whether he did.

“The purpose of summary judgment is to dispose of claims in which there are no disputed issues as to any material facts such that ‘only questions of law are involved and a fatal weakness in the claim of a party is exposed,’ ” the court wrote, quoting a decision in a previous case. “Attempts to make credibility determinations or to resolve disputed versions of events in the course of prematurely disposing of this case serves only to confuse the role of a judge and a jury.”