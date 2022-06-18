ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland pastor describes history of Juneteenth

JUNETEENTH “A CELEBRATION OF LIFE & FREEDOM”

Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves. – Abraham Lincoln. Juneteenth is one of those cultural holidays widely celebrated by African Americans, but very few non-African Americans understand both the origin and its historical significance. In 1619, America embarked on a Transatlantic quest in search of cheap labor, which took European-American settlers to the shores of Africa. American Privateers and Southerner slaveholders initiated the worst case of human trafficking in America’s history. These settlers set sail on a voyage that would lay the foundation for the beginning of the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Sadly, it was also the start of a brutal, transactional human barter system that created a lucrative and oppressive system that exploited Africans. Indentured servitude was quickly replaced with slavery.
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Juneteenth Nicely Done in Brentwood, Berkeley Could Punish Property Owners

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we talk Brentwood Juneteenth and how Antioch fumbled their planning process and allegedly spent more than $30k on their event. State still talking preteen vaccinations. Meanwhile, Berkeley is talking about an “empty homes tax” for its November ballot charging landlords $3-6k per vacant home as punishment. Oakland declares racism a public health crisis while we argue humans are the crisis. We touch on some weekend crime, officers attacked, and more.
Washington Examiner

75 tons of waste removed from homeless camps in Democratic stronghold Berkeley

The San Francisco-area city of Berkeley collected 75 tons of trash and hazardous waste from homeless encampments between September 2021 and March 2022. The problem is so egregious that city officials discussed the cleanup and ways to handle the crisis in their latest budget proposal. Homelessness worsened during 2021 following more than a year of lockdowns by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the report said.
kinyradio.com

Celebration of Life for Michael Searls Gelston

The celebration will be held for Gelston on June 26. Gelston was born in Oakland, California on April 21, 1941, to Arthur and May Elizabeth Gelston. He passed away peacefully on December 31, 2020, with his family by his side. Mike's family invites friends to a celebration of Mike on...
CBS San Francisco

Juneteenth celebration begins early at Museum of the African Diaspora

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- The Museum of the African Diaspora hosted a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday with free admission so guests could enjoy their current exhibitions as well as participate in special events including a Mardi Gras Marching Band. "I think it's a great way to join with our community and bring people in to learn about Black art and Black celebration," said Elizabeth Gessel, director of public programs for the museum. "Juneteenth commemorates the last group of formerly-enslaved people to learn they had become free."This is the second year June 19 has been a federal holiday (observed on Monday this...
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco's Bayview Community Celebrates Juneteenth

People gathered in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth. There were community resources, a marketplace and activities for the whole family at Gilman Park. Darius Jones told NBC Bay Area Sunday that he visited from San Diego and stopped by. “I heard about this in the Bayview...
KRON4 News

One fatally shot in SF’s Marina

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting late Sunday at the intersection of Francisco and Scott streets in San Francisco’s Marina neighborhood. (This is the intersection is when Francisco becomes Alhambra.) KRON ON is streaming news live now San Francisco Police Department Commander Raj Vaswani announced the killing via Twitter, saying it […]
KRON4

Suspect arrested for downtown Berkeley attacks

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – On June 17, two individuals were assaulted by a 34–year old man in downtown Berkeley and a nearby business was damaged, the Berkeley Police Department said. Police arrested the suspect after the second incident and the Alameda County District Attorney’s office charged him with robbery, vandalism, and elder abuse causing bodily injury on Monday, June 20.
davisvanguard.org

Oakland Police Pocket Disaster Relief Funds, Charges Social Justice Group

OAKLAND, CA – The Oakland Police Dept.—according to the Anti Police-Terror Project—has been given more than $87 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that were supposed to be allocated as disaster relief funds to help individuals and families negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
SFStation.com

WARRIORS CHAMP PARADE AFTER PARTY | FREE w/ RSVP

TABLE RESERVATIONS TEXT (415) 604 - 2901. Bergerac is equal parts craft cocktail bar and impromptu house party. The inspiration for Bergerac is the legendary Villa Nellcôte, an old French mansion where the Rolling Stones recorded their seminal album "Exile on Main Street." During their stay, the band threw parties and savored the best food and drink served by their entourage and renowned personal chef.
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: G-string dog walker covered ‘just enough’

June 9 – 15, 2022. Covered Barely: Citizens reported a man walking his dog on Bridgeway dressed only in a G-string. Later calls described it as a “white rag” just barely covering his private parts. Police checked it out and determined that the man was “covered up just enough.”
KTVU FOX 2

Commercial building burns in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland firefighters took on a two-alarm structure fire on Monday night, the department announced on Twitter at 9:30 p.m. The fire was reported in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue, OFD said. The initial report was an outside fire with extension to a warehouse, the OFD said.
Mission Local

Photos: The Warriors’ victory parade

With fans standing on top of scaffoldings to lamp posts, here are more photos from the Warriors’ parade. Intern Reporter. William moved to the Bay Area from Nashville to pursue a Masters in Journalism from UC Berkeley. He's covered police reform in Oakland and also investigates correctional officer misconduct at the Investigative Reporting Program. You'll mostly see him behind a camera. Follow him on Twitter @WilliamJenk_
sfbayca.com

Details sketchy after man killed in Vallejo with police, deputies at scene

A man reportedly armed with a knife was killed by law enforcement in Vallejo Sunday in an incident stemming from a traffic accident. Vallejo police officers and Solano County deputies were both at the scene when the man was fatally shot. Murky incident details do not explain whether one or both agencies were involved in the shooting or how many shots were fired.
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa residents assaulted, cars set on fire during illegal sideshows

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Illegal sideshows in Santa Rosa forced the police department to call in eight other law enforcement agencies to help quell the violence. Police said the sideshows on Saturday night involved 150 cars and 250 spectators in at least nine different locations. Several residents were also assaulted...
