Oakland pastor describes history of Juneteenth

Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves. – Abraham Lincoln. Juneteenth is one of those cultural holidays widely celebrated by African Americans, but very few non-African Americans understand both the origin and its historical significance. In 1619, America embarked on a Transatlantic quest in search of cheap labor, which took European-American settlers to the shores of Africa. American Privateers and Southerner slaveholders initiated the worst case of human trafficking in America’s history. These settlers set sail on a voyage that would lay the foundation for the beginning of the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Sadly, it was also the start of a brutal, transactional human barter system that created a lucrative and oppressive system that exploited Africans. Indentured servitude was quickly replaced with slavery.

