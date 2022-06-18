ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Network of Black fathers provides counsel and encouragement

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Fathers is a group, started...

www.cbsnews.com

BET

St. Louis Monument Honors Black Americans Who Sued For Their Freedom

On Juneteenth in St. Louis, Missouri, the Freedom Suits Memorial was unveiled outside of the Civil Courts Building. The monument was erected in honor of Black people who sued for their freedom during slavery. The 14-foot bronze statue was created by sculptor Preston Jackson and includes the names of enslaved people. The Freedom Suits has a connection to Dredd Scott, who although taking his case before the U.S. Supreme Court was ultimately unsuccessful in suing for his freedom after the enslaver who held Scott died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

St. Louis woman pleads guilty in $291,000 in federal COVID-19 fund scam

(The Center Square) – A St. Louis woman who admitted to fraudulently obtaining a $291,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan in 2020 will be sentenced on Sept. 21. Porshia L. Thomas, 31, pleaded guilty to a felony bank fraud charge last week after she revealed a scheme to take federal funds to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic and purchased items, including a 2018 Audi S5 Sportback Quattro.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, June 20th, 2022

(Florissant, MO) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in deaths of four people killed in a house explosion Friday in north St. Louis County. Authorities believe the blast was caused by materials used to make explosive powder for illegal fireworks. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 37-year-old Terrell Cooks and 43-year-old Seneca Mahan are accused of providing some of those materials. Both men were charged with three counts of second-degree murder before the fourth victim died -- a fourth count is expected to be filed soon. The explosion destroyed the home and rained down debris more than a block away.
MISSOURI STATE
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri list should serve as a helpful guide in finding the most delicious steaks that the legendary city of St Louis, Missouri has to offer. St. Louis, Missouri is known for their magnificent breathtaking arch and its iconic baseball team the St. Louis Cardinals. Nestled along the Mississippi and the Missouri Rivers, St Louis stands as the second-largest city in the State of Missouri. In a city filled with people, there stands many choices for great steakhouses. Here are 10 of our favorites.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

2 people killed in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Page Boulevard and Temple Place. According to police, a 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were found inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Fathers#Racism
FOX2now.com

'Put down the guns, pick up your sons' in St. Louis

Hundreds gathered in East St. Louis on Saturday, calling for an end to gun violence. ‘Put down the guns, pick up your sons’ in St. Louis. 4 victims ID’d in St. Louis County home explosion. High Ridge firefighter injured battling Jefferson …. 2 charged in fatal house explosion...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Reward offered for arrest of downtown St. Louis break-in suspects

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new pilot program aims to target car break-ins across downtown St. Louis. The initiative will offer a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects connected to break-ins in Downtown and Downtown West neighborhoods. Greater St. Louis Inc. is donating $10,000...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Channelocity

Most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(Kovcs/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of St. Louis in 2022 is 2,221,000, a 0.23% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that this city is named for King Louis IX. The city was founded in 1764 as a French fur-trading village by Pierre Laclede who honored the patron saint of then-French king Louis XV by naming this Missouri city after him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcgtv.com

University of Missouri graduate wins Miss Missouri 2022

A panel of judges selected University of Missouri graduate Clare Marie Kuebler of Wildwood as the new Miss Missouri. In a release from Leslie A Meyer Photography, Kuebler was selected after a week of preliminary competition, production rehearsals, and events in Mexico, Missouri. During the competition, Kuebler performed a lyrical...
MEXICO, MO
FOX2Now

16-year-old shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg in north St. Louis Tuesday evening. Police believe the shooting happened at about 7:50 p.m. near Bishop PL Scott and St. Louis avenues in the Greater Ville neighborhood. The teen is conscious and breathing. No further details were...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead, 1 wounded in North City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Tuesday evening. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 900 block of N. Kingshighway, which is the Fountain Park neighborhood, just after 6:00 p.m. A man in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

A look back • The day Homer G. Phillips was gunned down in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • Homer G. Phillips grew up in Sedalia, Mo., son of a Methodist minister who had been a slave. Phillips studied law at Howard University in Washington and moved here just before the World's Fair in 1904. He married Ida Perle Alexander, an actress, and established himself as a lawyer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Fathers celebrate Juneteenth at Fairground Park in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An event that intertwined the Juneteenth and Father’s Day holidays in north St. Louis brought out hundreds of Black families on Sunday. The inaugural Saint Louis Juneteenth "FREE-DOME" Celebration presented by Saint LAAA FaB Inc. was a one-day, family-oriented event set out to pay homage to the rich heritage, history and culture of people of African descent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

