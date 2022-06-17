ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Microglial EED is required for synapse engulfment

By Ying-Ying Wang
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicroglial EED is required for synapse engulfment. Projection images showing reconstruction of microglia...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

ncRNA regulation of mitochondrial transcription

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Non-coding RNAs (ncRNA) widely regulate the expression of nuclear genes. Zhu et al. now show that the ncRNA 7S controls gene expression in mitochondria.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rydberg quantum wires for maximum independent set problems

One application of near-term quantum computing devices1,2,3,4 is to solve combinatorial optimization problems such as non-deterministic polynomial-time hard problems5,6,7,8. Here we present an experimental protocol with Rydberg atoms to determine the maximum independent set of graphs9, defined as an independent set of vertices of maximal size. Our proposal is based on a Rydberg quantum wire scheme, which exploits auxiliary atoms to engineer long-ranged networks of qubits. We experimentally test the protocol on three-dimensional Rydberg atom arrays, overcoming the intrinsic limitations of two-dimensional arrays for tackling combinatorial problems and encode high-degree vertices. We find the maximum independent set solutions with our programmable quantum-wired Rydberg simulator for Kuratowski subgraphs10 and a six-degree graph, which are paradigmatic examples of non-planar and high-degree graphs, respectively. Our protocol provides a way to engineer the complex connections of high-degree graphs through many-body entanglement, taking a step towards the demonstration of quantum advantage in combinatorial optimization.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A bioinspired sequential energy transfer system constructed via supramolecular copolymerization

Sequential energy transfer is ubiquitous in natural light harvesting systems to make full use of solar energy. Although various artificial systems have been developed with the biomimetic sequential energy transfer character, most of them exhibit the overall energy transfer efficiency lower than 70% due to the disordered organization of donor/acceptor chromophores. Herein a sequential energy transfer system is constructed via supramolecular copolymerization of Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acenes, by taking inspiration from the natural light harvesting of green photosynthetic bacteria. The absorption and emission transitions of the three designed Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acenes range from visible to NIR region through structural variation. Structural similarity of these monomers faciliates supramolecular copolymerization in apolar media via the nucleation-elongation mechanism. The resulting supramolecular copolymers display long diffusion length of excitation energy (> 200 donor units) and high exciton migration rates (~1014"‰L"‰molâˆ’1 sâˆ’1), leading to an overall sequential energy transfer efficiency of 87.4% for the ternary copolymers. The superior properties originate from the dense packing of Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acene monomers in supramolecular copolymers, mimicking the aggregation mode of bacteriochlorophyll pigments in green photosynthetic bacteria. Overall, directional supramolecular copolymerization of donor/acceptor chromophores with high energy transfer efficiency would provide new avenues toward artificial photosynthesis applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

An unexpected dual-emissive luminogen with tunable aggregation-induced emission and enhanced chiroptical property

In the literature, organic materials with both aggregation-induced emission (AIE) and aggregation-caused quenching (ACQ) effects that can emit with multiple bands both in the solution and aggregated state are rarely reported. Herein we report a novel chiral dual-emissive bismacrocycle with tunable aggregation-induced emission colors. A facile four-step synthesis strategy is developed to construct this rigid bismacrocycle, (1,4)[8]cycloparaphenylenophane (SCPP[8]), which possesses a 1,2,4,5-tetraphenylbenzene core locked by two intersecting polyphenylene-based macrocycles. The luminescent behavior of SCPP[8] shows the unique characteristics of both ACQÂ effect and AIE effect, inducing remarkable redshift emission with near white-light emission. SCPP[8] is configurationally stable and possesses a novel shape-persistent bismacrocycle scaffold with a high strain energy. In addition, SCPP[8] displays enhanced circularly polarized luminescence properties due to AIE effect.
CHEMISTRY
#Microglial Eed
Nature.com

Author Correction: Limited surface impacts of the January 2021 sudden stratospheric warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28836-1, published online 3 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the legend incorrectly states that the magenta/black shading indicates downward/upward wave propagation This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
BOULDER, CO
Nature.com

Histidine phosphorylation in human cells; a needle or phantom in the haystack?

It has been suggested that in mammalian cells histidine residues in proteins may become as frequently phosphorylated as serine, threonine and tyrosine, and may play a key role in mammalian signaling. Here we applied a robust workflow that earlier allowed us to detect histidine phosphorylation in bacteria unambiguously, to probe for histidine phosphorylation in four human cell lines. Initially, seemingly hundreds of protein histidine phosphorylations were picked up in all studied human cell lines. However, careful examination of the data, and several control experiments, led us to the conclusion that >99% of these initially assigned pHis sites were not genuine, and should be site localized to neighboring Ser/Thr residues. Nevertheless, our methods are selective enough to detect just a handful of genuine pHis sites in mammalian cells, representing well-known enzymatic intermediates. Consequently, we do not find any evidence in our data supporting that protein histidine phosphorylation plays a role in mammalian signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Underground reservoir of oxygen in comet 67P

The Rosetta mission to comet 67P/Churyumov"“Gerasimenko found unexpectedly high concentrations of molecular oxygen in its atmosphere. New results show that these concentrations are enhanced by a cycle of trapping and releasing of molecular oxygen just below the comet's surface. The European Space Agency's Rosetta spacecraft orbited an approximately 4-km-sized...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Unconventional excitonic states with phonon sidebands in layered silicon diphosphide

In the version of this article initially published, an additional affiliation was mistakenly listed for Angel Rubio, which has now been removed from the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Ling Zhou, Junwei Huang, Lukas Windgaetter. National Laboratory of Solid State Microstructures, Jiangsu Key Laboratory...
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

YAP/TAZ"“TEAD link angiogenesis to nutrients

Ong et al. uncover a role for the YAP/TAZ"“TEAD transcriptional pathways in retinal angiogenesis via the regulation of amino acid transporters and assessed mTORC activation. These findings establish the mechanism through which endothelial cells regulate nutrient acquisition and consumption. Endothelial cells (ECs) form a dense network of blood vessels...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ethics in Solar System exploration

As the population of Earth's orbital environment and human exploration of space intensifies, it is critical to have a strong ethical framework in place so that mistakes of the past are learned from and not repeated. As we move into an era of private industry-led space exploration, it is increasingly...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Unravelling the non-classicality role in Gaussian heat engines

At the heart of quantum thermodynamics lies a fundamental question about what is genuine "quantum" in quantum heat engines and how to seek this quantumness, so that thermodynamical tasks could be performed more efficiently compared with classical protocols. Here, using the concept of P-representability, we define a function called classicality, which quantifies the degree of non-classicality of bosonic modes. This function allows us to explore the role of non-classicality in quantum heat engines and design optimal protocols for work extraction. For two specific cycles, a quantum Otto and a generalised one, we show that non-classicality is a fundamental resource for performing thermodynamic tasks more efficiently.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Visualization of learning-induced synaptic plasticity in output neurons of the Drosophila mushroom body Î³-lobe

By learning, through experience, which stimuli coincide with dangers, it is possible to predict outcomes and act pre-emptively to ensure survival. In insects, this process is localized to the mushroom body (MB), the circuitry of which facilitates the coincident detection of sensory stimuli and punishing or rewarding cues and, downstream, the execution of appropriate learned behaviors. Here, we focused our attention on the mushroom body output neurons (MBONs) of the Î³-lobes that act as downstream synaptic partners of the MB Î³-Kenyon cells (KCs) to ask how the output of the MB Î³-lobe is shaped by olfactory associative conditioning, distinguishing this from non-associative stimulus exposure effects, and without the influence of downstream modulation. This was achieved by employing a subcellularly localized calcium sensor to specifically monitor activity at MBON postsynaptic sites. Therein, we identified a robust associative modulation within only one MBON postsynaptic compartment (MBON-Î³1pedc"‰>"‰Î±/Î²), which displayed a suppressed postsynaptic response to an aversively paired odor. While this MBON did not undergo non-associative modulation, the reverse was true across the remainder of the Î³-lobe, where general odor-evoked adaptation was observed, but no conditioned odor-specific modulation. In conclusion, associative synaptic plasticity underlying aversiveÂ olfactory learning is localized to one distinct synaptic Î³KC-to-Î³MBON connection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Malleability of time through progress bars and throbbers

Compared to a stationary pattern, a moving pattern dilates the perception of time. However, when it comes to comparing only moving stimulus, the exact dilation effects are less clear. The time dilation may be attributed to either speed of motion, temporal and spatial frequency, stimulus complexity, or the number of changes in the stimulus pattern. In the present study, we used progress bars and throbbers for inducing impressions of fast and slow "apparent" motions while the speed of motion and distance covered was actually equivalent across all conditions. The results indicate that higher number of steps produced the impression of a faster progression leading to an underestimation of time, whereas a progression in large fewer steps, produced slower apparent progression, creating the illusion of dilated time. We suggest that the perception of time depends on the nature of the stimulus rather than the speed of motion or the distance covered by the stimulus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chaotic microlasers caused by internal mode interaction for random number generation

Chaotic semiconductor lasers have been widely investigated for generating unpredictable random numbers, especially for lasers with external optical feedback. Nevertheless, chaotic lasers under external feedback are hindered by external feedback loop time, which causes correlation peaks for chaotic output. Here, we demonstrate the first self-chaotic microlaser based on internal mode interaction for a dual-mode microcavity laser, and realize random number generation using the self-chaotic laser output. By adjusting mode frequency interval close to the intrinsic relaxation oscillation frequency, nonlinear dynamics including self-chaos and period-oscillations are predicted and realized numerically and experimentally due to internal mode interaction. The internal mode interaction and corresponding carrier spatial oscillations pave the way of mode engineering for nonlinear dynamics in a solitary laser. Our findings provide a novel and easy method to create controllable and robust optical chaos for high-speed random number generation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An effective detection method for wheat mold based on ultra weak luminescence

It is widely known that mold is one of important indices in assessing the quality of stored wheat. First, mold will decrease the quality of wheat kernels; the wheat kernels infected by mold can produce secondary metabolites, such as aflatoxins, ochratoxin A, zearalenone, fumonisins and so on. Second, the mycotoxins metabolized by mycetes are extremely harmful to humans; once the food or feed is made of by those wheat kernels infected by mold, it will cause serious health problems on human beings as well as animals. Therefore, the effective and accurate detection of wheat mold is vitally important to evaluate the storage and subsequent processing quality of wheat kernels. However, traditional methods for detecting wheat mold mainly rely on biochemical methods, which always involve complex and long pretreatment processes, and waste part of wheat samples for each detection. In view of this, this paper proposes a type of eco-friendly and nondestructive wheat mold detection method based on ultra weak luminescence. The specific implementation process is as follows: firstly, ultra weak luminescence signals of the healthy and the moldy wheat subsamples are measured by a photon analyzer; secondly, the approximate entropy and multiscale approximate entropy are introduced as the main classification features separately; finally, the detection model has been established based on the support vector machine in order to classify two types of wheat subsamples. The receiver operating characteristic curve of the newly established detection model shows that the highest classification accuracy rate can reach 93.1%, which illustrates that our proposed detection model is feasible and promising for detecting wheat mold.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Semiempirical modeling of the effects of the intrinsic and extrinsic optical phonons on the performance of the graphene-based devices

Surface plasmons in graphene have mainly been affected by intrinsic optical phonons due to the vibrations of the carbon atoms and surface polar optical phonons (S-POPs) of the underlying dielectric surface. This plasmon hybridization dramatically changes the features of the plasmonic devices. However, a complete theoretical model for the graphene impedance to consider the optical phonons effects is yet remained to be developed. Here, we show how to derive a model for graphene impedance to include such impacts on graphene surface plasmons. Earlier models suffer from two limitations-i.e., the inability to show (i) the transformation of a single pure plasmonic mode into multiple hybrid plasmon"“phonon excitations and (ii) the damping effect for energies beyond that of the intrinsic optical phonons due to the phonon emission. Our new model overcomes these two limitations. Then, we calculate the extinction spectra for a one-dimensional periodic array of graphene ribbons obtained through the impedance boundary condition method, addressing these obstacles. These spectra are directly related to graphene impedance, modeled using the dielectric function we developed in our earlier work. The extinction spectra show the presented model overcoming the limitations, firmly fitting the experimental data reported by others. Furthermore, we introduce our developed model for graphene to the CST Studio software to verify the accuracy of our extinction relation and impedance model. This study can be a step forward correctly predicting the behavior of graphene-based plasmonic devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

GLP1-mediated gut"“brain neural circuit controls appetite suppression

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. An inter-organ neural circuit involving enteric neurons in the small intestine and stomach that ultimately connect to the brain controls appetite suppression, according to new research in mice. The sensorimotor circuit was delineated in a series of experiments and was mediated by local actions of the gut peptide glucagon-like peptideÂ 1 (GLP1). "GLP1, rather than acting as a circulating endocrine hormone, signals through a neuronal network that involves lower gut enteric neurons all the way to the appetite centres in the brain that control the cranial muscles that execute feeding," explains author Ivan de Araujo.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microsatellite instability in gastrointestinal cancers

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Berardinelli GN, DurÃ£es R, Mafra da Costa A, Bragagnoli A, AntÃ´nio de Oliveira M, Pereira R, et al. Association of microsatellite instability (MSI) status with the 5-year outcome and genetic ancestry in a large Brazilian cohort of colorectal cancer. Eur J Hum Genet. 2022. in press.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Sustained effects of single doses of classical psychedelics in humans

The serotonergic classical psychedelics include compounds that primarily activate the brain's serotonin 2"‰A receptor (5-HT2AR), such as LSD, psilocybin, and DMT (ayahuasca). The acute effects of these compounds are well-known as are their ability to increase the emotional state both in healthy people and in those with neuropsychiatric disorders. In particular psilocybin, the psychoactive constituent in "magic mushrooms", has shown great potential for treatment of anxiety and depression. A unique and compelling feature of psychedelics is that intake of just a single psychedelic dose is associated with long-lasting effects. This includes effects on personality, e.g., higher openness, and amelioration of depressive symptoms. This review focuses on these stunning effects and summarizes our current knowledge on which behavioral, biochemical, neuroimaging, and electrophysiological data support that the intriguing effects of psychedelics on the human brain and mind are based on neural plasticity. The review also points to so far understudied areas and suggests research questions to be addressed in future studies which potentially can help to understand the intriguing long-term effects after intake of a single (or a few) psychedelic doses.
HEALTH

