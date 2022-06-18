ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Beachtown – Galveston TX Neighborhood

By Jordan Marie Schilleci, Realtor®, Jo & Co
byjoandco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday I wanted to share with you all things Beachtown, Galveston TX. Keep in mind each suburb, city, and neighborhood has so much to offer. I know that there are so many to choose from in the Houston area, and I know there is one that perfectly fits your needs. If...

byjoandco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Galveston, TX
Galveston, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Houston, Texas list presents the best spots in Houston, Texas where one can savor the culinary delights of Tex-Mex food. Houston stands as the most populated city in the great State Of Texas. Not only is Houston the largest city in Texas, but it is also the most populous city in the entire Southern United States. Named after the American General Sam Houston, the city of Houston is home to an abundance of restaurants specializing in all cultures. One of the city’s most popular food items is the culinary specialty of Tex-Mex. Below are ten of our favorite Tex-Mex Restaurants In Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CITY OF HOUSTON ENTERS STAGE ONE OF THE DROUGHT CONTINGENCY PLAN

HOUSTON – The City of Houston will enter Stage One of the City’s Drought Contingency Plan, effective Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The Drought Contingency Plan calls for Stage One water conservation measures when there is an observed drop in annual rainfall amounts and higher-than-normal daily temperatures. During the...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galveston Island#Suburbs#Food Truck#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Beaches#Jo Co
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses in Houston, Texas

With Houston being a multicultural epicenter in Texas, it’s no surprise that the city’s food scene is as diverse as its population. However, steakhouses have built a reputation as some of the best places to get a hearty meal in Houston. From upscale restaurants to more casual burger joints, Houston has a steakhouse for every taste and budget. Be it in the bustling Chinatown or the Indian-influenced Mahatma Gandhi District; the whole city is a veritable paradise for meat lovers. If you’re daring enough to take on a 24-oz T-bone or looking for a more intimate dining experience, here are the 10 of the best steakhouses in Houston, TX, that are sure to satisfy your cravings:
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Single Family Rental Community Opens Near Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Wan Bridge, a Texas-based builder and operator of build-to rent (BTR) communities, has opened Pradera Oaks in Rosharon south of Houston. The 800-home, upscale rental community features three- and four-bedroom, two-story detached single-family homes for lease ranging from 1,700 to 1,800 SF.
HOUSTON, TX
kolomkobir.com

Can you eat fish that you catch in Houston bayous and rivers?

Many angles know if you catch a fish in one of Houston’s plentiful bayous, the right thing to do is to release it back into the water. Technically, the answer is yes — it’s not illegal to fish and eat from Houston’s bayous. State health officials...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Click2Houston.com

Tips for bringing your electric bill down

Maria Estrada of Energy Ogre appeared on KPRC 2+ to share several ways Texans can reduce their electric bills this summer. For Estrada’s insights, watch the video at the top of the page. You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and the KPRC 2 app.
TEXAS STATE
koxe.com

Elizabeth Marie Waugh, 38, of Houston

Elizabeth Marie Waugh, age 38, of Houston, beloved daughter of Jane and Mark Price of Coleman, was welcomed into her Heavenly Father’s arms from her home in Houston on June 13, 2022. The family will host a visitation on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy