Spring Street Greyhound Station Demolished

MACON, Ga. — Many people in west Bibb County aren't too happy about taking detours after a 12-inch water pipe burst near their neighborhood. Log Cabin Drive is still closed to the public, whether you are driving through there or walking on the bridge -- everything is closed, forcing many people to find a detour.
MACON, Ga. — If you're looking for late night snacks in Macon-Bibb County, your options could soon slim down. That's if a new ordinance passes in the county commission Tuesday. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller plans to ask commissioners to limit food mart and vice mart hours, requiring them to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
MACON, Ga. — A shooting happened in a shopping plaza parking lot in west Macon as a result of a domestic dispute, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. According to a witness, a man shot out the rear window of a red Toyota Corolla in a shopping plaza parking lot near Columbus Road.
MACON, Ga. — If you commute between east Macon and downtown, this will affect your drive. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the Second Street bridge is now closed for repairs. That means Second Street is closed between Walnut Street and Emery Highway. You can detour over the Otis...
MACON, Ga. — Macon Water Authority says it could be weeks before part of Log Cabin Drive reopens. The authority says a pipe, 12 inches in diameter, broke Friday under a bridge on Log Cabin Drive. The bridge is about a half-mile north of the Log Cabin Drive and Mercer University Drive intersection.
It was reported that a Toyota Camry, driven by 37-year-old Sam Ha of Macon, was traveling south on Rivoli Drive near Charter Lane when it went off the roadway striking a power pole. Ha was pronounced deceased on scene. No one else was injured during the incident. The traffic collision...
MACON, Ga. — As things heat up ahead of Tuesday's primary runoff election, both candidates for Macon Water Authority chair have a message for voters. Gary Bechtel and Desmond Brown are competing to replace current chairman Sam Hart, who is retiring. We checked in with both the candidates. Gary...
MACON, Ga. — A teen is dead and two other people are hurt after a shooting on Mason Street in Macon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 11 p.m. Monday. Deputies responded to the 2300-block of Mason Street regarding a person shot.
MACON, Ga. — As we celebrate Juneteenth, families and friends went out to Tattnall Square Park to enjoy music, vendors and culture. You can see Maconites walking the sidewalks and sitting in the grass. Kindra Richardson says she's happy everyone is coming together to celebrate Juneteenth and she says...
KATHLEEN, Ga. — A 17-year-old girl died in a one-vehicle wreck in Houston County Monday. That's according to county coroner James Williams. He said it happened around 5:20 p.m. on the 100 block of Woodard Road, near Moody Road in Kathleen, near Veterans High School. He said three people...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Washington County commissioners have filed a lawsuit against the private park that was the scene of a double homicide last month. More than 1,000 people were at Larry Mitchell Ball Park for an 80s vs. 90s-themed party on May 29, That's when 17-year-old William Lowery of Louisville and 30-year-old Christopher Dunn of Wrightsville were shot and killed during the party.
MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, we celebrate all the fathers in Central Georgia and many dads could be seen down at Lake Tobosofkee. Families in Macon came together for some Father's Day celebration at the second annual Father's Day Luau. The event was down at Sandy Beach and featured...
KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A 17-year-old female is dead and two others are injured in a rollover crash in Houston County. Coroner James Williams say he responded to a crash around 5:20 Monday evening along the 100 block of Woodard Road, near Moody Road. Williams says two people...
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday night at the Family Dollar store located at located at 2035 Shurling Drive. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 p.m., two men with guns came into the store and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the men ran away.
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on Rivoli Drive. The Bibb County Sherriff’s office says that it happened around 9:42 p.m. Sunday night. According to Coroner Leon Jones, 37-year-old Sam Ha was driving a 2021 Toyota Camry when it went off the roadway. The...
MACON, Ga. — Hundreds of homeless people roam the streets of Macon each day. Though there are places like the Brookdale Resource Center, and the Salvation Army, many camp out at spots around the city like near the former Greyhound bus station. What used to be home to many...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI have been actively and aggressively following leads and tips in reference to the May 29th Memorial Day Weekend Shooting Incident at the Larry Mitchell Ball Park. That incident left two people dead. Warrants have been issued in connection to the shooting. Related […]
Downtown Macon is constantly growing with new restaurants, storefronts, offices and people. If you venture just two miles off Mercer University’s campus, you will run into our beautiful downtown, where there is no shortage of entertainment. If you are staying in Macon this summer, or counting down the days...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Saturday, dozens of community leaders gathered to say thank you to those in blue. The annual First Responder Awards Luncheon was hosted at Sacred Heart Parish's activity center. Each year, they recognize all first responders in Houston County. From deputies, officers and state troopers...
MACON, Ga. — The recent census showed that Perry is one of the fastest-growing areas in Central Georgia, and the Houston County schools have a plan to make sure they keep up. They've got plans for a new school, called Langston Road Primary School. It's set to open in...
