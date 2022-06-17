Spring Street Greyhound Station Demolished

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday night at the Family Dollar store located at located at 2035 Shurling Drive. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 p.m., two men with guns came into the store and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the men ran away.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO