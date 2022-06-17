ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Spring Street Greyhound Station Demolished

A nearly 50-year-old building in Macon is now rubble with...

13WMAZ

Macon's Second Street bridge closed for repairs

MACON, Ga. — If you commute between east Macon and downtown, this will affect your drive. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the Second Street bridge is now closed for repairs. That means Second Street is closed between Walnut Street and Emery Highway. You can detour over the Otis...
MACON, GA
Macon, GA
Traffic
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
41nbc.com

Fatal accident on Rivoli Drive

It was reported that a Toyota Camry, driven by 37-year-old Sam Ha of Macon, was traveling south on Rivoli Drive near Charter Lane when it went off the roadway striking a power pole. Ha was pronounced deceased on scene. No one else was injured during the incident. The traffic collision...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Teen dead, 2 people hurt after shooting on Mason St. in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A teen is dead and two other people are hurt after a shooting on Mason Street in Macon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 11 p.m. Monday. Deputies responded to the 2300-block of Mason Street regarding a person shot.
MACON, GA
#Greyhound Bus#Bus Station
13WMAZ

Maconites celebrate Juneteenth in Tattnall Square Park

MACON, Ga. — As we celebrate Juneteenth, families and friends went out to Tattnall Square Park to enjoy music, vendors and culture. You can see Maconites walking the sidewalks and sitting in the grass. Kindra Richardson says she's happy everyone is coming together to celebrate Juneteenth and she says...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Washington County judge temporarily closes private park where two were killed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Washington County commissioners have filed a lawsuit against the private park that was the scene of a double homicide last month. More than 1,000 people were at Larry Mitchell Ball Park for an 80s vs. 90s-themed party on May 29, That's when 17-year-old William Lowery of Louisville and 30-year-old Christopher Dunn of Wrightsville were shot and killed during the party.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Father's Day Luau honors fathers across Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, we celebrate all the fathers in Central Georgia and many dads could be seen down at Lake Tobosofkee. Families in Macon came together for some Father's Day celebration at the second annual Father's Day Luau. The event was down at Sandy Beach and featured...
MACON, GA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
41nbc.com

17-year-old killed in vehicle crash in Kathleen

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A 17-year-old female is dead and two others are injured in a rollover crash in Houston County. Coroner James Williams say he responded to a crash around 5:20 Monday evening along the 100 block of Woodard Road, near Moody Road. Williams says two people...
KATHLEEN, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery of Shurling Drive Family Dollar

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday night at the Family Dollar store located at located at 2035 Shurling Drive. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 p.m., two men with guns came into the store and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the men ran away.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

One man dead after crash on Rivoli Drive

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on Rivoli Drive. The Bibb County Sherriff’s office says that it happened around 9:42 p.m. Sunday night. According to Coroner Leon Jones, 37-year-old Sam Ha was driving a 2021 Toyota Camry when it went off the roadway. The...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
mercer.edu

Seven new places to check out in downtown Macon

Downtown Macon is constantly growing with new restaurants, storefronts, offices and people. If you venture just two miles off Mercer University’s campus, you will run into our beautiful downtown, where there is no shortage of entertainment. If you are staying in Macon this summer, or counting down the days...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

First responders honored in Perry with awards ceremony

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Saturday, dozens of community leaders gathered to say thank you to those in blue. The annual First Responder Awards Luncheon was hosted at Sacred Heart Parish's activity center. Each year, they recognize all first responders in Houston County. From deputies, officers and state troopers...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Houston County breaks ground on new school

MACON, Ga. — The recent census showed that Perry is one of the fastest-growing areas in Central Georgia, and the Houston County schools have a plan to make sure they keep up. They've got plans for a new school, called Langston Road Primary School. It's set to open in...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA

